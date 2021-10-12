By The Numbers: WKU at Old Dominion
Comparing the offensive and defensive stats for Western Kentucky and Old Dominion ahead of Saturday's game at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
|Category
|Player
|Stats
|
Passing
|
D.J. Mack Jr.
|
86-167 (51.4%); 859 yards; 5 TDs; 7 INTs; 143.2 yards per game
|
Rushing
|
D.J. Mack Jr.
|
72 carries; 177 yards; 6 TDs; 29.5 yards per game
|
Receiving
|
Zack Kuntz
|
27 catches; 262 yards; 2 TDs; 43.7 yards per game
|Category
|Player
|Stats
|
Tackles
|
Jordan Young
|
40
|
Tackles for Loss
|
Tre Hawkins and Marcus Haynes
|
3.5 each
|
Sacks
|
Marcus Haynes
|
3.5
|
Interceptions
|
R'Tarriun Johnson and Roger Cray
|
1 a piece
|Category
|Player
|Stats
|
Passing
|
Bailey Zappe
|
171-243 (70.37%); 2,235 yards; 21 TDs, 3 INTs; 447 yards per game
|
Rushing
|
Adam Cofield
|
35 carries; 163 yards; 3 TDs; 32.40 yards per game
|
Receiving
|
Jerreth Sterns
|
56 catches; 741 yards; 7 TDs; 148.20 yards per game
|Category
|Player
|Stats
|
Tackles
|
Antwon Kincade and DeAngelo Malone
|
43 each
|
Tackles for Loss
|
DeAngelo Malone
|
5.5
|
Sacks
|
DeAngelo Malone
|
1.5
|
Interceptions
|
A.J. Brathwaite and Miguel Edwards
|
1 a piece
|WKU
|Old Dominion
|
40.40
|
Points/Game
|
23.7
|
550.4
|
Total Yards/Game
|
345.7
|
92.6
|
Rushing Yards/Game
|
179.2
|
457.80
|
Passing Yards/Game
|
166.5
|
137
|
First Downs
|
129
|
7.6
|
Yards/Play
|
4.6
|WKU
|Old Dominion
|
38.40
|
Points/Game
|
29.5
|
480.4
|
Total Yards/Game
|
330.5
|
211.6
|
Rushing Yards/Game
|
131.5
|
266.80
|
Passing Yards/Game
|
199.0
|
138
|
First Downs
|
114
|
6.1
|
Yards/Play
|
4.9
****
Talk about it on RED TOWEL TALK.
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
Follow us on Twitter: @WKU_Rivals, @SeanW_Rivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @TheCaseyWarner, @HanaLei91, @DBo83.
Like us on FACEBOOK.