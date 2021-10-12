 Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Football – Comparing The Numbers on WKU and Old Dominion
football

By The Numbers: WKU at Old Dominion

WKU and Old Dominion face off Saturday in Norfolk, Virginia. (Photos: Steve Roberts/WKU Athletics, Old Dominion Athletics)
WKU and Old Dominion face off Saturday in Norfolk, Virginia. (Photos: Steve Roberts/WKU Athletics, Old Dominion Athletics)
Tyler Mansfield • InsideHilltopperSports
Managing Editor
@TMansfieldMedia
Tyler Mansfield is the Western Kentucky managing editor and primary beat reporter for InsideHilltopperSports.com.

Comparing the offensive and defensive stats for Western Kentucky and Old Dominion ahead of Saturday's game at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.


Offensive Stat Leaders – Old Dominion
Category Player Stats

Passing

D.J. Mack Jr.

86-167 (51.4%); 859 yards; 5 TDs; 7 INTs; 143.2 yards per game

Rushing

D.J. Mack Jr.

72 carries; 177 yards; 6 TDs; 29.5 yards per game

Receiving

Zack Kuntz

27 catches; 262 yards; 2 TDs; 43.7 yards per game
Defensive Stat Leaders – Old Dominion
Category Player Stats

Tackles

Jordan Young

40

Tackles for Loss

Tre Hawkins and Marcus Haynes

3.5 each

Sacks

Marcus Haynes

3.5

Interceptions

R'Tarriun Johnson and Roger Cray

1 a piece
Offensive Stat Leaders – WKU
Category Player Stats

Passing

Bailey Zappe

171-243 (70.37%); 2,235 yards; 21 TDs, 3 INTs; 447 yards per game

Rushing

Adam Cofield

35 carries; 163 yards; 3 TDs; 32.40 yards per game

Receiving

Jerreth Sterns

56 catches; 741 yards; 7 TDs; 148.20 yards per game
Defensive Stat Leaders – WKU
Category Player Stats

Tackles

Antwon Kincade and DeAngelo Malone

43 each

Tackles for Loss

DeAngelo Malone

5.5

Sacks

DeAngelo Malone

1.5

Interceptions

A.J. Brathwaite and Miguel Edwards

1 a piece
2021 Offensive Stats
WKU Old Dominion

40.40

Points/Game

23.7

550.4

Total Yards/Game

345.7

92.6

Rushing Yards/Game

179.2

457.80

Passing Yards/Game

166.5

137

First Downs

129

7.6

Yards/Play

4.6
2021 Defensive Stats
WKU Old Dominion

38.40

Points/Game

29.5

480.4

Total Yards/Game

330.5

211.6

Rushing Yards/Game

131.5

266.80

Passing Yards/Game

199.0

138

First Downs

114

6.1

Yards/Play

4.9
