 Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Football – Comparing The Numbers on WKU and FAU
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-16 10:21:19 -0600') }} football Edit

By The Numbers: WKU vs. FAU

Hannah Page • InsideHilltopperSports
Editor
@hanalei91

Comparing the offensive and defensive stats for Western Kentucky and FAU ahead of Saturday's game at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium.


Offensive Stat Leaders – FAU
Category Player Games Played Stats

Passing

N'Kosi Perry

10

159-270 (58.89%); 2,230 yards; 17 TDs; 4 INTs; 223.0 yards per game; 8.3 yards per pass attempt

Rushing

Johnny Ford

9

109 carries; 735 yards; 5 TDs; 81.67 yards per game; 6.7 yards per carry

Receiving

LaJohntay Wester

10

45 catches; 560 yards; 4 TDs; 56.0 yards per game; 12.44 yards per reception
Defensive Stat Leaders – FAU
Category Player Games Played Stats

Tackles

Jordan Helm

10

77.0

Tackles for Loss

Evan Anderson

10

6.5

Sacks

Jaylen Joyner

10

3.0

Interceptions

Korel Smith, Zyon Gilbert, Romain Mungin, and Teja Young

Smith, Gilbert, & Young - 10; Mungin - 8

2 each
Offensive Stat Leaders – WKU
Category Player Games Played Stats

Passing

Bailey Zappe

10

342-483 (70.81%); 4,170 yards; 42 TDs, 7 INTs; 417.0 yards per game; 8.6 yards per pass attempt

Rushing

Adam Cofield and Noah Whittington

Cofield - 10; Whittington - 8

Cofield - 67 carries; 337 yards; 4 TDs; 33.7 yards per game; 5.0 yards per carry


Whittington - 67 carries; 337 yards; 1 TD; 42.13 yards per game; 5.0 yards per carry.

Receiving

Jerreth Sterns

10

111 catches; 1,368 yards; 11 TDs; 136.8 yards per game; 12.32 yards per reception
Defensive Stat Leaders – WKU
Category Player Games Played Stats

Tackles

DeAngelo Malone

10

68.0

Tackles for Loss

DeAngelo Malone

10

11.0

Sacks

DeAngelo Malone

10

4.5

Interceptions

Demetrius Cain, Beanie Bishop, Kahlef Hailassie, and Omari Alexander

Cain, Hailassie, & Alexander - 10; Bishop - 9

2 each
2021 Offensive Stats
WKU FAU

41.4

Points/Game

27.10

520.8

Total Yards/Game

408.6

97.1

Rushing Yards/Game

170.8

423.7

Passing Yards/Game

237.8

273

First Downs

204

7.1

Yards/Play

5.9

0.161

EPA/Play

0.0532

53.0%

Success Rate

43.0%
2021 Defensive Stats
WKU Rice

28.6

Points/Game

230

431.0

Total Yards/Game

393.9

164.2

Rushing Yards/Game

165.7

266.8

Passing Yards/Game

228.2

240

First Downs

190

5.6

Yards/Play

5.7

0.0323

EPA/Play Allowed

-0.0207

45.0%

Success Rate Allowed

37.0%
****

