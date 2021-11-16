By The Numbers: WKU vs. FAU
Comparing the offensive and defensive stats for Western Kentucky and FAU ahead of Saturday's game at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium.
|Category
|Player
|Games Played
|Stats
|
Passing
|
N'Kosi Perry
|
10
|
159-270 (58.89%); 2,230 yards; 17 TDs; 4 INTs; 223.0 yards per game; 8.3 yards per pass attempt
|
Rushing
|
Johnny Ford
|
9
|
109 carries; 735 yards; 5 TDs; 81.67 yards per game; 6.7 yards per carry
|
Receiving
|
LaJohntay Wester
|
10
|
45 catches; 560 yards; 4 TDs; 56.0 yards per game; 12.44 yards per reception
|Category
|Player
|Games Played
|Stats
|
Tackles
|
Jordan Helm
|
10
|
77.0
|
Tackles for Loss
|
Evan Anderson
|
10
|
6.5
|
Sacks
|
Jaylen Joyner
|
10
|
3.0
|
Interceptions
|
Korel Smith, Zyon Gilbert, Romain Mungin, and Teja Young
|
Smith, Gilbert, & Young - 10; Mungin - 8
|
2 each
|Category
|Player
|Games Played
|Stats
|
Passing
|
Bailey Zappe
|
10
|
342-483 (70.81%); 4,170 yards; 42 TDs, 7 INTs; 417.0 yards per game; 8.6 yards per pass attempt
|
Rushing
|
Adam Cofield and Noah Whittington
|
Cofield - 10; Whittington - 8
|
Cofield - 67 carries; 337 yards; 4 TDs; 33.7 yards per game; 5.0 yards per carry
Whittington - 67 carries; 337 yards; 1 TD; 42.13 yards per game; 5.0 yards per carry.
|
Receiving
|
Jerreth Sterns
|
10
|
111 catches; 1,368 yards; 11 TDs; 136.8 yards per game; 12.32 yards per reception
|Category
|Player
|Games Played
|Stats
|
Tackles
|
DeAngelo Malone
|
10
|
68.0
|
Tackles for Loss
|
DeAngelo Malone
|
10
|
11.0
|
Sacks
|
DeAngelo Malone
|
10
|
4.5
|
Interceptions
|
Demetrius Cain, Beanie Bishop, Kahlef Hailassie, and Omari Alexander
|
Cain, Hailassie, & Alexander - 10; Bishop - 9
|
2 each
|WKU
|FAU
|
41.4
|
Points/Game
|
27.10
|
520.8
|
Total Yards/Game
|
408.6
|
97.1
|
Rushing Yards/Game
|
170.8
|
423.7
|
Passing Yards/Game
|
237.8
|
273
|
First Downs
|
204
|
7.1
|
Yards/Play
|
5.9
|
0.161
|
EPA/Play
|
0.0532
|
53.0%
|
Success Rate
|
43.0%
|WKU
|Rice
|
28.6
|
Points/Game
|
230
|
431.0
|
Total Yards/Game
|
393.9
|
164.2
|
Rushing Yards/Game
|
165.7
|
266.8
|
Passing Yards/Game
|
228.2
|
240
|
First Downs
|
190
|
5.6
|
Yards/Play
|
5.7
|
0.0323
|
EPA/Play Allowed
|
-0.0207
|
45.0%
|
Success Rate Allowed
|
37.0%
****
