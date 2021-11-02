 Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Football – Comparing The Numbers on WKU and MTSU
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-02 10:00:29 -0500') }} football Edit

By The Numbers: WKU vs. MTSU

WKU hosts MTSU on Saturday afternoon at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
Hannah Page • InsideHilltopperSports
Comparing the offensive and defensive stats for Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee ahead of Saturday's 100 Miles of Hate rivalry game at Houchens-Smith Stadium.


Offensive Stat Leaders – MTSU
Category Player Games Played Stats

Passing

Chase Cunningham

8

110-176 (62.5%); 1,318 yards; 16 TDs; 3 INTs; 164.8 yards per game; 7.5 yards per pass attempt

Rushing

Chaton Mobley

6

50 carries; 231 yards; 2 TDs; 38.5 yards per game; 4.6 yards per carry

Receiving

Jimmy Marshall

8

31 catches; 404 yards; 5 TDs; 50.5 yards per game; 13.0 yards per reception
Defensive Stat Leaders – MTSU
Category Player Games Played Stats

Tackles

Reed Blankenship

8

72.0

Tackles for Loss

Jordan Ferguson

8

14.0

Sacks

Jordan Ferguson

8

7.5

Interceptions

Quincy Riley

4

4
Offensive Stat Leaders – WKU
Category Player Games Played Stats

Passing

Bailey Zappe

8

279-391 (71.36%); 3,407 yards; 33 TDs, 6 INTs; 425.9 yards per game; 8.7 yards per pass attempt

Rushing

Adam Cofield

8

63 carries; 317 yards; 4 TDs; 39.6 yards per game; 5.0 yards per carry

Receiving

Jerreth Sterns

8

93 catches; 1,166 yards; 11 TDs; 145.75 yards per game; 12.5 yards per reception
Defensive Stat Leaders – WKU
Category Player Games Played Stats

Tackles

Antwon Kincade and DeAngelo Malone

8 each

58.0 each

Tackles for Loss

DeAngelo Malone

8

10.5

Sacks

DeAngelo Malone

8

4.5

Interceptions

Demetrius Cain, A.J. Brathwaite, Miguel Edwards, Will Ignont, and Antwon Kincade

8 (Brathwaite - 6)

1 each
2021 Offensive Stats
WKU MTSU

40.5

Points/Game

30.25

533.6

Total Yards/Game

340.8

101.0

Rushing Yards/Game

103.8

432.63

Passing Yards/Game

237.0

226

First Downs

150

7.2

Yards/Play

5.2
2021 Defensive Stats
WKU MTSU

30.5

Points/Game

26.38

432.1

Total Yards/Game

393.5

174.4

Rushing Yards/Game

152.9

257.75

Passing Yards/Game

240.63

196

First Downs

183

5.7

Yards/Play

5.1
