By The Numbers: WKU vs. MTSU
Comparing the offensive and defensive stats for Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee ahead of Saturday's 100 Miles of Hate rivalry game at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
|Category
|Player
|Games Played
|Stats
|
Passing
|
Chase Cunningham
|
8
|
110-176 (62.5%); 1,318 yards; 16 TDs; 3 INTs; 164.8 yards per game; 7.5 yards per pass attempt
|
Rushing
|
Chaton Mobley
|
6
|
50 carries; 231 yards; 2 TDs; 38.5 yards per game; 4.6 yards per carry
|
Receiving
|
Jimmy Marshall
|
8
|
31 catches; 404 yards; 5 TDs; 50.5 yards per game; 13.0 yards per reception
|Category
|Player
|Games Played
|Stats
|
Tackles
|
Reed Blankenship
|
8
|
72.0
|
Tackles for Loss
|
Jordan Ferguson
|
8
|
14.0
|
Sacks
|
Jordan Ferguson
|
8
|
7.5
|
Interceptions
|
Quincy Riley
|
4
|
4
|Category
|Player
|Games Played
|Stats
|
Passing
|
Bailey Zappe
|
8
|
279-391 (71.36%); 3,407 yards; 33 TDs, 6 INTs; 425.9 yards per game; 8.7 yards per pass attempt
|
Rushing
|
Adam Cofield
|
8
|
63 carries; 317 yards; 4 TDs; 39.6 yards per game; 5.0 yards per carry
|
Receiving
|
Jerreth Sterns
|
8
|
93 catches; 1,166 yards; 11 TDs; 145.75 yards per game; 12.5 yards per reception
|Category
|Player
|Games Played
|Stats
|
Tackles
|
Antwon Kincade and DeAngelo Malone
|
8 each
|
58.0 each
|
Tackles for Loss
|
DeAngelo Malone
|
8
|
10.5
|
Sacks
|
DeAngelo Malone
|
8
|
4.5
|
Interceptions
|
Demetrius Cain, A.J. Brathwaite, Miguel Edwards, Will Ignont, and Antwon Kincade
|
8 (Brathwaite - 6)
|
1 each
|WKU
|MTSU
|
40.5
|
Points/Game
|
30.25
|
533.6
|
Total Yards/Game
|
340.8
|
101.0
|
Rushing Yards/Game
|
103.8
|
432.63
|
Passing Yards/Game
|
237.0
|
226
|
First Downs
|
150
|
7.2
|
Yards/Play
|
5.2
|WKU
|MTSU
|
30.5
|
Points/Game
|
26.38
|
432.1
|
Total Yards/Game
|
393.5
|
174.4
|
Rushing Yards/Game
|
152.9
|
257.75
|
Passing Yards/Game
|
240.63
|
196
|
First Downs
|
183
|
5.7
|
Yards/Play
|
5.1
****
Talk about it on RED TOWEL TALK.
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
Follow us on Twitter: @WKU_Rivals, @SeanW_Rivals, @TheCaseyWarner, @HanaLei91, @DBo83.
Like us on FACEBOOK.