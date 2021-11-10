By The Numbers: WKU vs. Rice
Comparing the offensive and defensive stats for Western Kentucky and Rice ahead of Saturday's game at Rice Stadium.
|Category
|Player
|Games Played
|Stats
|
Passing
|
Jake Constantine
|
6
|
84-131 (64.12%); 1,059 yards; 5 TDs; 3 INTs; 176.5 yards per game; 8.0 yards per pass attempt
|
Rushing
|
Ari Broussard
|
9
|
87 carries; 473 yards; 2 TDs; 52.56 yards per game; 5.4 yards per carry
|
Receiving
|
Jake Bailey
|
9
|
46 catches; 576 yards; 2 TDs; 64.0 yards per game; 12.52 yards per reception
|Category
|Player
|Games Played
|Stats
|
Tackles
|
Antonio Montero
|
9
|
60.0
|
Tackles for Loss
|
Antonio Montero
|
9
|
9.0
|
Sacks
|
Elijah Garcia
|
9
|
3.5
|
Interceptions
|
Naeem Smith & George Nyakwol
|
Smith - 9; Nyakwol - 5
|
2 each
|Category
|Player
|Games Played
|Stats
|
Passing
|
Bailey Zappe
|
9
|
308-441 (69.84%); 3,688 yards; 37 TDs, 6 INTs; 409.78 yards per game; 8.4 yards per pass attempt
|
Rushing
|
Adam Cofield
|
9
|
64 carries; 321 yards; 4 TDs; 35.67 yards per game; 5.0 yards per carry
|
Receiving
|
Jerreth Sterns
|
9
|
104 catches; 1,276 yards; 11 TDs; 141.78 yards per game; 12.27 yards per reception
|Category
|Player
|Games Played
|Stats
|
Tackles
|
Antwon Kincade and DeAngelo Malone
|
9
|
62.0 each
|
Tackles for Loss
|
DeAngelo Malone
|
9
|
11.0
|
Sacks
|
DeAngelo Malone
|
9
|
4.5
|
Interceptions
|
Demetrius Cain & Beanie Bishop
|
Cain - 9; Bishop - 8
|
2 each
|WKU
|Rice
|
41.33
|
Points/Game
|
19.33
|
513.4
|
Total Yards/Game
|
335.7
|
97.7
|
Rushing Yards/Game
|
148.6
|
415.78
|
Passing Yards/Game
|
187.11
|
245
|
First Downs
|
169
|
7.0
|
Yards/Play
|
5.1
|WKU
|Rice
|
29.44
|
Points/Game
|
35.89
|
422.9
|
Total Yards/Game
|
414.8
|
168.7
|
Rushing Yards/Game
|
179.0
|
254.22
|
Passing Yards/Game
|
235.78
|
215
|
First Downs
|
187
|
5.5
|
Yards/Play
|
6.6
