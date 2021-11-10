 Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Football – Comparing The Numbers on WKU and Rice
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-10 10:57:20 -0600') }} football Edit

By The Numbers: WKU vs. Rice

Hannah Page • InsideHilltopperSports
Editor
@hanalei91

Comparing the offensive and defensive stats for Western Kentucky and Rice ahead of Saturday's game at Rice Stadium.


Offensive Stat Leaders – Rice
Category Player Games Played Stats

Passing

Jake Constantine

6

84-131 (64.12%); 1,059 yards; 5 TDs; 3 INTs; 176.5 yards per game; 8.0 yards per pass attempt

Rushing

Ari Broussard

9

87 carries; 473 yards; 2 TDs; 52.56 yards per game; 5.4 yards per carry

Receiving

Jake Bailey

9

46 catches; 576 yards; 2 TDs; 64.0 yards per game; 12.52 yards per reception
Defensive Stat Leaders – Rice
Category Player Games Played Stats

Tackles

Antonio Montero

9

60.0

Tackles for Loss

Antonio Montero

9

9.0

Sacks

Elijah Garcia

9

3.5

Interceptions

Naeem Smith & George Nyakwol

Smith - 9; Nyakwol - 5

2 each
Offensive Stat Leaders – WKU
Category Player Games Played Stats

Passing

Bailey Zappe

9

308-441 (69.84%); 3,688 yards; 37 TDs, 6 INTs; 409.78 yards per game; 8.4 yards per pass attempt

Rushing

Adam Cofield

9

64 carries; 321 yards; 4 TDs; 35.67 yards per game; 5.0 yards per carry

Receiving

Jerreth Sterns

9

104 catches; 1,276 yards; 11 TDs; 141.78 yards per game; 12.27 yards per reception
Defensive Stat Leaders – WKU
Category Player Games Played Stats

Tackles

Antwon Kincade and DeAngelo Malone

9

62.0 each

Tackles for Loss

DeAngelo Malone

9

11.0

Sacks

DeAngelo Malone

9

4.5

Interceptions

Demetrius Cain & Beanie Bishop

Cain - 9; Bishop - 8

2 each
2021 Offensive Stats
WKU Rice

41.33

Points/Game

19.33

513.4

Total Yards/Game

335.7

97.7

Rushing Yards/Game

148.6

415.78

Passing Yards/Game

187.11

245

First Downs

169

7.0

Yards/Play

5.1
2021 Defensive Stats
WKU Rice

29.44

Points/Game

35.89

422.9

Total Yards/Game

414.8

168.7

Rushing Yards/Game

179.0

254.22

Passing Yards/Game

235.78

215

First Downs

187

5.5

Yards/Play

6.6
