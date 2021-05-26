 Western Kentucky Baseball - C-USA Baseball Tournament Preview
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-26 14:11:33 -0500') }} baseball Edit

C-USA Baseball Tournament Preview

Are you looking to buy a house that you can call “home”? Are you wanting to sell and wonder how much your home is worth? Let Ken Waddell with RE/MAX Real Estate Executives help you through the process and make your home buying or selling experience go smoothly! Call or text Ken TODAY at (270) 779-5379.
Are you looking to buy a house that you can call “home”? Are you wanting to sell and wonder how much your home is worth? Let Ken Waddell with RE/MAX Real Estate Executives help you through the process and make your home buying or selling experience go smoothly! Call or text Ken TODAY at (270) 779-5379.
Casey Warner • InsideHilltopperSports
Staff Writer
@thecaseywarner

WKU Baseball will begin Conference USA Tournament play Wednesday, facing Southern Miss with a projected start time around 7:30 PM CT in Ruston, Louisiana.

The Hilltoppers finished off the regular season with a non-conference win over Eastern Kentucky last week to bring their season record to 26-27. WKU finished fourth in the C-USA East Division with a 15-17 conference record.

Checkout the C-USA Baseball Tournament bracket below:

Breaking Down WKU's Side of the Bracket:

The top eight records in conference play were awarded the eight seeds in the tourney regardless of division. The tourney is double-elimination.

#2 Seed: Louisiana Tech

Season Record: 36-16 (22-8)

Finish: 1st in West Division

The Bulldogs are currently ranked 18th in the nation by D1Baseball.com as of May 23rd. In non-conference play, Louisiana Tech picked up quality wins over top 10 ranked Arkansas and Ole Miss teams. At the plate, infielder Hunter Wells led the way this season with a team-high .380 batting average and nine home runs. On the mound, LHP Jonathan Fincher had team highs with 84.1 innings pitched a 2.71 ERA.

#3 Seed: Southern Miss

Season Record: 35-17 (22-9)

Finish: 2nd in West Division

Coming in at #19 in the D1Baseball.com rankings, just behind Louisiana Tech, the Golden Eagles only conference series loss came to the Bulldogs to start off the C-USA portion of the schedule back in early April. Infielder Reed Trimble was Southern Miss' best power hitter this season with a .323 batting average, 14 home runs and 55 RBI. RHP Walker Powell had team-highs with five complete games and nine wins on the year.

#7 Seed: UTSA

Season Record: 22-24 (14-17)

Finish: 3rd in West Division

Showing signs of life throughout the season, with a series split against ranked Old Dominion just over two weeks ago, the Roadrunners are much too inconsistent to make a significant run in this tournament. Infielder Griffin Paxton led the team with a .345 batting average and 15 doubles on the season. With a starting pitcher by committee approach, UTSA was led in ERA by RHP Jacob Jimenez who gave up just nine hits in 12.1 innings pitched.

Beautiful 4-Bedroom, 3-Bath Home located at 287 Leon Drive! Listed at $324,999. Call Ken TODAY for your private showing!
Beautiful 4-Bedroom, 3-Bath Home located at 287 Leon Drive! Listed at $324,999. Call Ken TODAY for your private showing!

For the Hilltoppers, outfielder Jackson Gray was the team's top hitter with a .357 batting average and seven home runs in 49 games. On the bump, LHP Devyn Terbrak was the team's leading ERA starting pitcher with a 3.88 ERA in 65.0 innings pitched.

PROBABLE STARTING PITCHERS FOR WEDNESDAY:

WKU - Devyn Terbrak, LHP (2-3, 3.88 ERA)

Southern Miss - Hunter Stanley, RHP (5-3, 2.54 ERA)

First pitch for Wednesday in WKU's opening tournament game is projected for 7:30 PM CT after game three on the schedule in Ruston, Louisiana. Keep up with Hilltopper Baseball live game broadcasts on ESPN 102.7 FM or the ESPN 102.7 app.

– Casey Warner is a Baseball and Staff writer for InsideHilltopperSports.com. Follow him on Twitter at @thecaseywarner. –

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}