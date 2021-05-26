C-USA Baseball Tournament Preview
WKU Baseball will begin Conference USA Tournament play Wednesday, facing Southern Miss with a projected start time around 7:30 PM CT in Ruston, Louisiana.
The Hilltoppers finished off the regular season with a non-conference win over Eastern Kentucky last week to bring their season record to 26-27. WKU finished fourth in the C-USA East Division with a 15-17 conference record.
Checkout the C-USA Baseball Tournament bracket below:
Breaking Down WKU's Side of the Bracket:
The top eight records in conference play were awarded the eight seeds in the tourney regardless of division. The tourney is double-elimination.
#2 Seed: Louisiana Tech
Season Record: 36-16 (22-8)
Finish: 1st in West Division
The Bulldogs are currently ranked 18th in the nation by D1Baseball.com as of May 23rd. In non-conference play, Louisiana Tech picked up quality wins over top 10 ranked Arkansas and Ole Miss teams. At the plate, infielder Hunter Wells led the way this season with a team-high .380 batting average and nine home runs. On the mound, LHP Jonathan Fincher had team highs with 84.1 innings pitched a 2.71 ERA.
#3 Seed: Southern Miss
Season Record: 35-17 (22-9)
Finish: 2nd in West Division
Coming in at #19 in the D1Baseball.com rankings, just behind Louisiana Tech, the Golden Eagles only conference series loss came to the Bulldogs to start off the C-USA portion of the schedule back in early April. Infielder Reed Trimble was Southern Miss' best power hitter this season with a .323 batting average, 14 home runs and 55 RBI. RHP Walker Powell had team-highs with five complete games and nine wins on the year.
#7 Seed: UTSA
Season Record: 22-24 (14-17)
Finish: 3rd in West Division
Showing signs of life throughout the season, with a series split against ranked Old Dominion just over two weeks ago, the Roadrunners are much too inconsistent to make a significant run in this tournament. Infielder Griffin Paxton led the team with a .345 batting average and 15 doubles on the season. With a starting pitcher by committee approach, UTSA was led in ERA by RHP Jacob Jimenez who gave up just nine hits in 12.1 innings pitched.
For the Hilltoppers, outfielder Jackson Gray was the team's top hitter with a .357 batting average and seven home runs in 49 games. On the bump, LHP Devyn Terbrak was the team's leading ERA starting pitcher with a 3.88 ERA in 65.0 innings pitched.
PROBABLE STARTING PITCHERS FOR WEDNESDAY:
WKU - Devyn Terbrak, LHP (2-3, 3.88 ERA)
Southern Miss - Hunter Stanley, RHP (5-3, 2.54 ERA)
First pitch for Wednesday in WKU's opening tournament game is projected for 7:30 PM CT after game three on the schedule in Ruston, Louisiana. Keep up with Hilltopper Baseball live game broadcasts on ESPN 102.7 FM or the ESPN 102.7 app.
– Casey Warner is a Baseball and Staff writer for InsideHilltopperSports.com. Follow him on Twitter at @thecaseywarner. –