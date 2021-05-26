C-USA Baseball Tournament Preview

WKU Baseball will begin Conference USA Tournament play Wednesday, facing Southern Miss with a projected start time around 7:30 PM CT in Ruston, Louisiana. The Hilltoppers finished off the regular season with a non-conference win over Eastern Kentucky last week to bring their season record to 26-27. WKU finished fourth in the C-USA East Division with a 15-17 conference record. Checkout the C-USA Baseball Tournament bracket below:

Breaking Down WKU's Side of the Bracket:

The top eight records in conference play were awarded the eight seeds in the tourney regardless of division. The tourney is double-elimination. #2 Seed: Louisiana Tech Season Record: 36-16 (22-8) Finish: 1st in West Division The Bulldogs are currently ranked 18th in the nation by D1Baseball.com as of May 23rd. In non-conference play, Louisiana Tech picked up quality wins over top 10 ranked Arkansas and Ole Miss teams. At the plate, infielder Hunter Wells led the way this season with a team-high .380 batting average and nine home runs. On the mound, LHP Jonathan Fincher had team highs with 84.1 innings pitched a 2.71 ERA. #3 Seed: Southern Miss Season Record: 35-17 (22-9) Finish: 2nd in West Division Coming in at #19 in the D1Baseball.com rankings, just behind Louisiana Tech, the Golden Eagles only conference series loss came to the Bulldogs to start off the C-USA portion of the schedule back in early April. Infielder Reed Trimble was Southern Miss' best power hitter this season with a .323 batting average, 14 home runs and 55 RBI. RHP Walker Powell had team-highs with five complete games and nine wins on the year. #7 Seed: UTSA Season Record: 22-24 (14-17) Finish: 3rd in West Division Showing signs of life throughout the season, with a series split against ranked Old Dominion just over two weeks ago, the Roadrunners are much too inconsistent to make a significant run in this tournament. Infielder Griffin Paxton led the team with a .345 batting average and 15 doubles on the season. With a starting pitcher by committee approach, UTSA was led in ERA by RHP Jacob Jimenez who gave up just nine hits in 12.1 innings pitched.

