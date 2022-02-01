C-USA Basketball Power Rankings: February 1st
As the month of February quickly approaches, it's time to recap the first month of C-USA play and see where Western Kentucky stands against the rest of the powers in Conference USA.
1. UAB
Record: 17-5, 7-2 C-USA
ESPN BPI: No. 40
KENPOM: No. 47
SAGARIN: No. 53
2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 43
The league-leading UAB Blazers are definitely one of the most dangerous C-USA teams out there with offensive weapons like junior guard Jordan Walker who hit a game-winning shot from beyond the arc to defeat Western Kentucky this past Thursday. The Blazers have showcased their dominance in C-USA play in the first month, falling only to west division foe Rice early on and east division foe Marshall on Saturday. The Blazers will host Middle Tennessee on Saturday for the Bartow Classic.
2. North Texas
Record: 15-4, 8-1 C-USA
ESPN BPI: No. 75
KENPOM: No. 67
SAGARIN: No. 88
2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 54
The North Texas Mean Green are the next best competitor from the conference's west division. With offensive weapons such as senior guard Tylor Perry who averages 14.1 points per game, the Mean Green have been another team to beat from the west division. North Texas has managed to hold on in almost every conference matchup, falling only to west foe UAB. The Mean Green will stay at home this week to host UTEP and UTSA.
3. Louisiana Tech
Record: 16-5, 7-2 C-USA
ESPN BPI: No. 102
KENPOM: No. 82
SAGARIN: No. 93
2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 88
Despite narrowly defeating Western Kentucky in their C-USA opener, LA Tech has been another powerhouse from the conference's west division so far in conference play. With freshman forward Kenneth Lofton Jr., who is averaging 17.2 points per game, the Bulldogs have recorded a 7-2 record in conference, falling only to UAB and North Texas. LA Tech goes on the road this week to take on east division opponents Florida Atlantic and Florida International.
4. Western Kentucky
Record: 10-11, 2-6 C-USA
ESPN BPI: No. 120
KENPOM: No. 132
SAGARIN: No. 139
2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 158
Western Kentucky has struggled to stay consistent in conference play, falling in their C-USA opener to LA Tech and suffering five straight losses, the Hilltoppers need to make adjustments if they want to turn their season around. WKU's losing streak began at home on Jan. 15 in a loss to North Texas. Since then, the Hilltoppers have faltered against FAU, FIU, UAB and Middle Tennessee while only winning at home against FIU and Rice. Despite the issues, sophomore guard Dayvion McKnight has been the positive takeaway in almost every loss, dropping 15.1 points per game. The Hilltoppers take a road trip this week to take on Charlotte and Old Dominion.
5. Middle Tennessee
Record: 14-6, 5-2 C-USA
ESPN BPI: No. 124
KENPOM: No. 127
SAGARIN: No. 165
2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 114
Middle Tennessee have proven themselves to be a solid team this season, recording five wins and two losses in conference play. The Blue Raiders are coming off a 93-85 win over Western Kentucky on the road, snapping a four-game losing streak in the 100 Miles of Hate rivalry series against the Hilltoppers. Graduate guard Josh Jefferson is leading the Blue Raiders on offense with 13.6 points per game. The Blue Raiders have fallen only to North Texas and Rice. Middle Tennessee is headed to Birmingham, AL. to take on UAB in the Bartow Classic.
6. Old Dominion
Record: 8-12, 3-4 C-USA
ESPN BPI: No. 176
KENPOM: No. 198
SAGARIN: No. 184
2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 211
Old Dominion is currently 3-4 in conference play, defeating FIU in their C-USA opener before taking a break due to two consecutive postponed matchups. The Monarchs have since then, defeated UTSA and Charlotte while falling to Rice, UTEP, North Texas and Charlotte. Old Dominon is led on offense by senior guard C.J. Keyser who averages 14.6 points per game. The Monarchs stay at home this week to take on Marshall and Western Kentucky.
7. Florida Atlantic
Record: 12-9, 5-3 C-USA
ESPN BPI: No. 183
KENPOM: No. 141
SAGARIN: No. 162
2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 138
Florida Atlantic is 5-3 in conference play, defeating Marshall in their C-USA opener before dropping their next two against Middle Tennesssee and UAB. The Owls have additionally fallen to UTEP. The Owls are led by junior guard Michael Forrest who averages 13.9 points per game. Florida Atlantic starts a three-game homestand this week as LA Tech and Southern Miss come to the Sunshine State.
8. Rice
Record: 12-8, 5-4 C-USA
ESPN BPI: No. 188
KENPOM: No. 185
SAGARIN: No. 173
2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 170
Rice is 5-4 in C-USA play, dropping their season opener against North Texas, followed by two straight wins over UAB and Middle Tennessee. The Owls are led by graduate guard Carl Pierre who averages 15.2 points per game. The Owls begin a four-game homestand this week, welcoming UTSA and UTEP to Tudor Fieldhouse this week.
9. UTEP
Record: 13-8, 6-3 C-USA
ESPN BPI: No. 194
KENPOM: No. 178
SAGARIN: No. 178
2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 164
UTEP has been fairly consistent in C-USA play, recording a 6-3 record this month. The Miners have fallen to UAB, LA Tech and Charlotte. The Miners are led by redshirt junior guard Souley Boum, who is dropping 19.9 points per game. The Miners hit the road to take on North Texas and Rice.
10. Marshall
Record: 8-13, 1-7 C-USA
ESPN BPI: No. 228
KENPOM: No. 219
SAGARIN: No. 205
2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 238
Marshall is 1-7 in conference play, dropping their last 10 matchups until last Saturday when they upset league-leader UAB at home, defeating the Blazers 84-81 to snap a 10-game losing streak. The Thundering Herd are led by junior guard Taevion Kinsey who is averaging 20.7 points per game. Marshall goes on the road this week to take on Old Dominion and Charlotte.
11. Charlotte
Record: 11-8, 4-3 C-USA
ESPN BPI: No. 229
KENPOM: No. 218
SAGARIN: No. 196
2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 186
Charlotte is 4-3 in conference play and had their first three C-USA matchups postponed. The 49ers have fallen to FAU, North Texas and Old Dominion. Junior guard Jahmir Young is leading the 49ers on offense with 18.8 points per game. Charlotte stays at home this week to host Western Kentucky and Marshall.
12. Florida International
Florida International is 2-6 in C-USA play, falling to Old Dominion in their conference opener and only establishing two victories over Marshall and Western Kentucky, the Panthers are in dire need of adjustments. The Panthers are led on offense by redshirt junior guard Tevin Brewer who averages 15.7 points per game. Florida International begins a three-game homestand this week, taking on Southern Miss, LA Tech and Charlotte.
Record: 12-9, 2-6 C-USA
ESPN BPI: No. 234
KENPOM: No. 250
SAGARIN: No. 246
2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 246
13. Southern Miss
Southern Miss is another underperformer within the conference. The Golden Eagles are 1-6 in C-USA play, defeating UTSA 74-73 for their only win. Southern Miss is rallying around junior forward Tyler Stevenson, who is averaging 14.4 points per game. The Golden Eagles hit the road to take on FAU, FIU and UAB.
Record: 6-14, 1-6 C-USA
ESPN BPI: No. 326
KENPOM: No. 323
SAGARIN: No. 314
2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 330
14. UTSA
Record: 8-14, 1-8 C-USA
ESPN BPI: No. 330
KENPOM: No. 325
SAGARIN: No. 309
2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 337
UTSA has been unable to turn their season around in C-USA play, falling to 1-8 against its conference foes. The Roadrunners have only accounted for win as they defeated FIU at home on Jan. 27. Sophomore guard Jordan Ivy-Curry is leading the Roadrunners' offense with 15.5 points per game. UTSA goes on the road to take on Rice, North Texas and Middle Tennessee.
Takeaways
C-USA's West Division is still looking like the strongest division in the conference thus far in conference play with the powers of UAB, North Texas and LA Tech. Surprisingly, the east has more than a few superpowers too. Middle Tennessee is looking like an obvious tournament team after a commanding win over Western Kentucky last Saturday on the road. With standout shooting from Jefferson, the Blue Raiders could be one of the better teams in C-USA this season. While Western Kentucky has faltered against five straight foes, it appears the east division may be stronger than originally anticipated. It's also worth noting that despite the west having an intimidating amount of talent, the east has been able to steal wins from the west, such as Marshall's 84-81 upset win over UAB on Saturday.
