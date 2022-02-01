C-USA Basketball Power Rankings: February 1st

Josh Anderson attempting to score against Minnesota. (The Asheville Championship)

As the month of February quickly approaches, it's time to recap the first month of C-USA play and see where Western Kentucky stands against the rest of the powers in Conference USA.

1. UAB

The league-leading UAB Blazers are definitely one of the most dangerous C-USA teams out there with offensive weapons like junior guard Jordan Walker who hit a game-winning shot from beyond the arc to defeat Western Kentucky this past Thursday. The Blazers have showcased their dominance in C-USA play in the first month, falling only to west division foe Rice early on and east division foe Marshall on Saturday. The Blazers will host Middle Tennessee on Saturday for the Bartow Classic.

2. North Texas

The North Texas Mean Green are the next best competitor from the conference's west division. With offensive weapons such as senior guard Tylor Perry who averages 14.1 points per game, the Mean Green have been another team to beat from the west division. North Texas has managed to hold on in almost every conference matchup, falling only to west foe UAB. The Mean Green will stay at home this week to host UTEP and UTSA.



3. Louisiana Tech

Despite narrowly defeating Western Kentucky in their C-USA opener, LA Tech has been another powerhouse from the conference's west division so far in conference play. With freshman forward Kenneth Lofton Jr., who is averaging 17.2 points per game, the Bulldogs have recorded a 7-2 record in conference, falling only to UAB and North Texas. LA Tech goes on the road this week to take on east division opponents Florida Atlantic and Florida International.

4. Western Kentucky

Western Kentucky has struggled to stay consistent in conference play, falling in their C-USA opener to LA Tech and suffering five straight losses, the Hilltoppers need to make adjustments if they want to turn their season around. WKU's losing streak began at home on Jan. 15 in a loss to North Texas. Since then, the Hilltoppers have faltered against FAU, FIU, UAB and Middle Tennessee while only winning at home against FIU and Rice. Despite the issues, sophomore guard Dayvion McKnight has been the positive takeaway in almost every loss, dropping 15.1 points per game. The Hilltoppers take a road trip this week to take on Charlotte and Old Dominion.

5. Middle Tennessee

Middle Tennessee have proven themselves to be a solid team this season, recording five wins and two losses in conference play. The Blue Raiders are coming off a 93-85 win over Western Kentucky on the road, snapping a four-game losing streak in the 100 Miles of Hate rivalry series against the Hilltoppers. Graduate guard Josh Jefferson is leading the Blue Raiders on offense with 13.6 points per game. The Blue Raiders have fallen only to North Texas and Rice. Middle Tennessee is headed to Birmingham, AL. to take on UAB in the Bartow Classic.

6. Old Dominion

Old Dominion is currently 3-4 in conference play, defeating FIU in their C-USA opener before taking a break due to two consecutive postponed matchups. The Monarchs have since then, defeated UTSA and Charlotte while falling to Rice, UTEP, North Texas and Charlotte. Old Dominon is led on offense by senior guard C.J. Keyser who averages 14.6 points per game. The Monarchs stay at home this week to take on Marshall and Western Kentucky.

7. Florida Atlantic

Florida Atlantic is 5-3 in conference play, defeating Marshall in their C-USA opener before dropping their next two against Middle Tennesssee and UAB. The Owls have additionally fallen to UTEP. The Owls are led by junior guard Michael Forrest who averages 13.9 points per game. Florida Atlantic starts a three-game homestand this week as LA Tech and Southern Miss come to the Sunshine State.

8. Rice

Rice is 5-4 in C-USA play, dropping their season opener against North Texas, followed by two straight wins over UAB and Middle Tennessee. The Owls are led by graduate guard Carl Pierre who averages 15.2 points per game. The Owls begin a four-game homestand this week, welcoming UTSA and UTEP to Tudor Fieldhouse this week.

9. UTEP

UTEP has been fairly consistent in C-USA play, recording a 6-3 record this month. The Miners have fallen to UAB, LA Tech and Charlotte. The Miners are led by redshirt junior guard Souley Boum, who is dropping 19.9 points per game. The Miners hit the road to take on North Texas and Rice.

10. Marshall

Marshall is 1-7 in conference play, dropping their last 10 matchups until last Saturday when they upset league-leader UAB at home, defeating the Blazers 84-81 to snap a 10-game losing streak. The Thundering Herd are led by junior guard Taevion Kinsey who is averaging 20.7 points per game. Marshall goes on the road this week to take on Old Dominion and Charlotte.

11. Charlotte

Charlotte is 4-3 in conference play and had their first three C-USA matchups postponed. The 49ers have fallen to FAU, North Texas and Old Dominion. Junior guard Jahmir Young is leading the 49ers on offense with 18.8 points per game. Charlotte stays at home this week to host Western Kentucky and Marshall.

12. Florida International

Florida International is 2-6 in C-USA play, falling to Old Dominion in their conference opener and only establishing two victories over Marshall and Western Kentucky, the Panthers are in dire need of adjustments. The Panthers are led on offense by redshirt junior guard Tevin Brewer who averages 15.7 points per game. Florida International begins a three-game homestand this week, taking on Southern Miss, LA Tech and Charlotte.

13. Southern Miss

Southern Miss is another underperformer within the conference. The Golden Eagles are 1-6 in C-USA play, defeating UTSA 74-73 for their only win. Southern Miss is rallying around junior forward Tyler Stevenson, who is averaging 14.4 points per game. The Golden Eagles hit the road to take on FAU, FIU and UAB.

14. UTSA

UTSA has been unable to turn their season around in C-USA play, falling to 1-8 against its conference foes. The Roadrunners have only accounted for win as they defeated FIU at home on Jan. 27. Sophomore guard Jordan Ivy-Curry is leading the Roadrunners' offense with 15.5 points per game. UTSA goes on the road to take on Rice, North Texas and Middle Tennessee.

Takeaways