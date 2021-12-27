C-USA Basketball Power Rankings: Week Eight
With the conclusion of nonconference play, Conference USA play is set to open as early as Dec. 30. With tipoff in just a few days, it's time to take a look at the challenges the Hilltoppers will be facing within their own conference.
1. UAB
Record: 10-3
ESPN BPI: No. 42
KENPOM: No. 50
SAGARIN: No. 47
2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 48
The UAB Blazers have been quite successful so far this season as they recorded a 10-3 record over the course of nonconference play and are set to open Conference USA competition against UTEP. The Blazers have suffered losses to South Carolina, San Franscisco and West Virginia.
2. North Texas
Record: 7-3
ESPN BPI: No. 91
KENPOM: No. 94
SAGARIN: No. 90
2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 65
The former C-USA Champions have been fairly consistent this season with only three losses against Buffalo, No. 7 Kansas and Miami. The Mean Green had a significant 62-52 victory over Wichita State to close out nonconference play and take on LSU Alexandria before they tipoff C-USA play against Rice.
3. Western Kentucky
Record: 8-6
ESPN BPI: No. 105
KENPOM: No. 111
SAGARIN: No. 121
2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 138
Western Kentucky struggled in the early stages of the season but have been on fire recently as they posted an 8-6 record to conclude their nonconference schedule. The Hilltoppers had an impressive 82-72 rout of in-state foe Louisville at home in the second-to-last matchup before Christmas. WKU opens conference play against Southern Miss on Dec. 30.
4. Louisiana Tech
Record: 9-3
ESPN BPI: No. 120
KENPOM: No. 86
SAGARIN: No. 88
2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 91
The LA Tech Bulldogs opened their season with a 93-64 loss to No. 10 Alabama but have been consistent over the course of the nonconference schedule as they have only suffered losses to North Carolina State and No. 17 LSU. The Bulldogs open conference play against Marshall.
5. Middle Tennessee
Record: 9-4
ESPN BPI: No. 130
KENPOM: No. 203
SAGARIN: No. 191
2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 123
The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders opened up their nonconference schedule with three straight victories before falling 87-74 to Stephen F. Austin. The Blue Raiders also suffered losses to Murray State, Ole Miss and Chattanooga. Middle Tennessee opens conference play against UTSA.
6. Rice
Record: 7-4
ESPN BPI: No. 155
KENPOM: No. 157
SAGARIN: No. 170
2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 159
The Rice Owls have a 7-4 record with losses to No. 13 Houston, Oakland, Fordham and Texas State. The Owls are set to open conference play on Jan. 1, 2022 against North Texas.
7. Florida International
Record: 8-3
ESPN BPI: No. 164
KENPOM: No. 240
SAGARIN: No. 211
2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 191
The FIU Panthers fell in their first contest of the season in a close 58-51 contest against Georgia but have consistently defeated opponents until recently. Before Christmas, the Panthers fell in an overtime thriller to Eastern Michigan and fell to Jacksonville State the following game. The Panthers open conference play against Old Dominion.
8. Marshall
Record: 7-6
ESPN BPI: No. 178
KENPOM: No. 148
SAGARIN: No. 156
2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 209
The Marshall Thundering Herd opened the season with two consecutive victories before falling 67-65 to Campbell. The Thundering Herd have since then suffered losses to Indiana, Akron, Ohio, Northern Iowa and Toledo. Marshall opens conference play against Louisiana Tech.
9. Old Dominion
Record: 5-8
ESPN BPI: No. 185
KENPOM: No. 192
SAGARIN: No. 188
2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 243
Old Dominion has struggled over the first stretch of the season as they have fallen eight times so far. The Monarchs have collected losses to James Madison, Indiana State, Penn, VCU, Richmond, Charleston and two losses to East Carolina. Old Dominion opens C-USA play against FIU on Dec. 30.
10. UTEP
Record: 7-5
ESPN BPI: No. 207
KENPOM: No. 171
SAGARIN: No. 179
2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 203
The UTEP Miners opened up the season with a 85-57 victory over Western NM but have suffered five losses so far this season, including two losses to New Mexico State. The Miners additionally fell short in contests against UC Riverside, No. 7 Kansas and Bradley. UTEP opens C-USA play against UAB on Dec. 30.
11. Charlotte
Record: 7-5
ESPN BPI: No. 237
KENPOM: No. 205
SAGARIN: No. 176
2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 150
The Charlotte 49ers are 7-5 so far this season, posting losses to Toledo, Drexel, Davidson, Arkansas and Wake Forest. The 49ers will open conference play on Dec. 30 against Florida Atlantic.
12. Florida Atlantic
Record: 7-6
ESPN BPI: No. 246
KENPOM: No. 206
SAGARIN: No. 215
2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 226
Florida Atlantic opened their season with a high-scoring 99-92 loss to New Mexico and have fallen short against Miami, Troy, James Madison, VCU and High Point. The Owls tipoff C-USA play against Charlotte.
13. Southern Miss
Record: 4-8
ESPN BPI: No. 313
KENPOM: No. 285
SAGARIN: No. 305
2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 313
Southern Miss opened up the 2021-22 season with a 81-67 rout of William Carey but have struggled throughout nonconference play, recording eight total losses while only winning four contests. The Golden Eagles have fallen to LA-Lafayette, TCU, Montana, South Alabama, Southern Illinois, Jacksonville, LA-Monroe and East Carolina. Southern Miss opens conference play against Western Kentucky on Dec. 30.
14. UTSA
Record: 6-6
ESPN BPI: No. 319
KENPOM: No. 303
SAGARIN: No. 299
2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 328
The UTSA Roadrunners have struggled so far this season as they closed nonconference play with a neutral 6-6 record. The Roadrunners opened up the season with a 97-66 win over Trinity (TX.) but have fallen to Oklahoma, Texas A&M-Commerce, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Grand Canyon, UTRGV and Illinois State. The Roadrunners open C-USA play against Middle Tennessee on Dec. 30.
****
Talk about it on RED TOWEL TALK.
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
Follow us on Twitter: @WKU_Rivals, @SeanW_Rivals, @Drew_Toennies, @TheCaseyWarner, @HanaLei91, @DBo83.
Like us on FACEBOOK.