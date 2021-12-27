C-USA Basketball Power Rankings: Week Eight

Sophomore guard Dayvion McKnight showcasing his offense against Minnesota in the opening game in the Asheville Championship. (The Asheville Championship)

With the conclusion of nonconference play, Conference USA play is set to open as early as Dec. 30. With tipoff in just a few days, it's time to take a look at the challenges the Hilltoppers will be facing within their own conference.

The UAB Blazers have been quite successful so far this season as they recorded a 10-3 record over the course of nonconference play and are set to open Conference USA competition against UTEP. The Blazers have suffered losses to South Carolina, San Franscisco and West Virginia.

The former C-USA Champions have been fairly consistent this season with only three losses against Buffalo, No. 7 Kansas and Miami. The Mean Green had a significant 62-52 victory over Wichita State to close out nonconference play and take on LSU Alexandria before they tipoff C-USA play against Rice.

Western Kentucky struggled in the early stages of the season but have been on fire recently as they posted an 8-6 record to conclude their nonconference schedule. The Hilltoppers had an impressive 82-72 rout of in-state foe Louisville at home in the second-to-last matchup before Christmas. WKU opens conference play against Southern Miss on Dec. 30.

The LA Tech Bulldogs opened their season with a 93-64 loss to No. 10 Alabama but have been consistent over the course of the nonconference schedule as they have only suffered losses to North Carolina State and No. 17 LSU. The Bulldogs open conference play against Marshall.

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders opened up their nonconference schedule with three straight victories before falling 87-74 to Stephen F. Austin. The Blue Raiders also suffered losses to Murray State, Ole Miss and Chattanooga. Middle Tennessee opens conference play against UTSA.



The Rice Owls have a 7-4 record with losses to No. 13 Houston, Oakland, Fordham and Texas State. The Owls are set to open conference play on Jan. 1, 2022 against North Texas.

The FIU Panthers fell in their first contest of the season in a close 58-51 contest against Georgia but have consistently defeated opponents until recently. Before Christmas, the Panthers fell in an overtime thriller to Eastern Michigan and fell to Jacksonville State the following game. The Panthers open conference play against Old Dominion.

The Marshall Thundering Herd opened the season with two consecutive victories before falling 67-65 to Campbell. The Thundering Herd have since then suffered losses to Indiana, Akron, Ohio, Northern Iowa and Toledo. Marshall opens conference play against Louisiana Tech.

Old Dominion has struggled over the first stretch of the season as they have fallen eight times so far. The Monarchs have collected losses to James Madison, Indiana State, Penn, VCU, Richmond, Charleston and two losses to East Carolina. Old Dominion opens C-USA play against FIU on Dec. 30.

The UTEP Miners opened up the season with a 85-57 victory over Western NM but have suffered five losses so far this season, including two losses to New Mexico State. The Miners additionally fell short in contests against UC Riverside, No. 7 Kansas and Bradley. UTEP opens C-USA play against UAB on Dec. 30.

The Charlotte 49ers are 7-5 so far this season, posting losses to Toledo, Drexel, Davidson, Arkansas and Wake Forest. The 49ers will open conference play on Dec. 30 against Florida Atlantic.

Florida Atlantic opened their season with a high-scoring 99-92 loss to New Mexico and have fallen short against Miami, Troy, James Madison, VCU and High Point. The Owls tipoff C-USA play against Charlotte.

Southern Miss opened up the 2021-22 season with a 81-67 rout of William Carey but have struggled throughout nonconference play, recording eight total losses while only winning four contests. The Golden Eagles have fallen to LA-Lafayette, TCU, Montana, South Alabama, Southern Illinois, Jacksonville, LA-Monroe and East Carolina. Southern Miss opens conference play against Western Kentucky on Dec. 30.