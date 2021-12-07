C-USA Basketball Power Rankings: Week Five
With college basketball having surpassed one month of matchups, the tipoff of Conference USA play is quickly approaching. It's time to dive into how Western Kentucky's 5-3 overall record fares against the rest of the conference a few weeks before the Hilltoppers open conference play against Southern Miss on Dec. 30.
1. UAB
Record: 7-2
ESPN BPI: No. 45
KENPOM: No. 43
SAGARIN: No. 40
2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 35
The Blazers opened up their season with three consecutive wins but fell short 66-63 to South Carolina in their fourth matchup of the season. The Blazers only other loss was a 63-61 loss to San Francisco. The Blazers take on Millsaps this upcoming Sunday.
2. Louisiana Tech
Record: 6-2
ESPN BPI: No. 97
KENPOM: No. 85
SAGARIN: No. 87
2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 96
The Bulldogs opened up their season with a 93-64 loss to No. 14 Alabama on the road. LA Tech has kept their slate clean other than a 90-81 loss to North Carolina State. La Tech is set to face off against UL-Lafayette this upcoming Saturday.
3. WKU
Record: 5-3
ESPN BPI: No. 84
KENPOM: No. 117
SAGARIN: No. 134
2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 185
The Hilltoppers struggled early on in the season as they suffered early losses to Minnesota, South Carolina and Memphis. WKU has since then, remained undefeated as the Hilltoppers are getting ready to conclude their five-game homestand against Buffalo this Wednesday night.
4. North Texas
Record: 4-3
ESPN BPI: No. 118
KENPOM: No. 112
SAGARIN: No. 106
2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 104
The reigning C-USA Champions opened their season with an 84-53 rout of Oklahoma Christian. The Mean Green have suffered losses to Buffalo, No. 4 Kansas and Miami. The Mean Green take on UMASS on Saturday in The 2021 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Classic.
5. Middle Tennessee
Record: 7-2
ESPN BPI: No. 154
KENPOM: No. 222
SAGARIN: No. 196
2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 116
The Blue Raiders opened up their season with three straight wins but suffered an 87-74 loss to Stephen F. Austin in the Cancun Challenge Tournament. Middle Tennessee also suffered a 93-87 loss to Murray State on the road. Middle Tennessee takes on UT-Martin this upcoming Saturday.
6. Marshall
Record: 5-3
ESPN BPI: No. 135
KENPOM: No. 124
SAGARIN: No. 141
2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 193
The Thundering Herd opened up their season with two straight wins but couldn't hold on against Campbell as they fell 67-65 in their third matchup. Marshall has since then suffered another two losses to Indiana and Akron. The Thundering Herd are set to take on Bluefield University this Wednesday.
7. FIU
Record: 8-1
ESPN BPI: No. 167
KENPOM: No. 248
SAGARIN: No. 197
2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 150
The Panthers fell short 58-51 to Georgia in their season opener but have since then, won eight straight games. The Panthers have the best record of any C-USA team as they are set to hit the road to take on Eastern Michigan in Ypsilanti this upcoming Saturday.
8. Charlotte
Record: 4-3
ESPN BPI: No. 285
KENPOM: No. 231
SAGARIN: No. 208
2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 201
The 49ers defeated their first three opponents but suffered two straight losses to Toledo and Drexel in the Baha Mar Hoops Nassau Championship. Charlotte additionally fell short 75-58 to Davidson. The 49ers take on Arkansas Tuesday night.
9. UTEP
Record: 4-3
ESPN BPI: No. 184
KENPOM: No. 163
SAGARIN: No. 182
2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 232
UTEP opened their season with a 85-57 victory over Western New Mexico but lost the next game to New Mexico State 77-71 and lost to the Aggies once again on Dec. 3. The Miners have also suffered a 52-40 loss to UC Riverside. The Miners take on Kansas on Tuesday night.
10. Florida Atlantic
Record: 5-4
ESPN BPI: No. 205
KENPOM: No. 196
SAGARIN: No. 198
2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 226
The Owls opened up their season with a heartbreaking 99-92 defeat to New Mexico. Since then, Florida Atlantic has lost to Miami, UT-Martin, Troy and James Madison. The Owls take on Palm Beach Atlantic this upcoming Wednesday night.
11. UTSA
Record: 5-4
ESPN BPI: No. 299
KENPOM: No. 278
SAGARIN: No. 270
2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 313
The Roadrunners opened up their season with a 97-66 win over Trinity University (Texas). UTSA has suffered a 96-44 blowout loss to Oklahoma along with losses to Texas A&M - Commerce, Texas A&M - Corpus Christi, and Grand Canyon. UTSA faces off against Sam Houston this Saturday.
12. Rice
Record: 5-4
ESPN BPI: No. 186
KENPOM: No. 167
SAGARIN: No. 195
2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 199
The Owls opened up their season with a 82-63 win over Pepperdine. Rice has fallen in games against No. 15 Houston, Oakland, Fordham and Texas State. The Owls take on Houston Baptist this upcoming Saturday.
13. Old Dominion
Record: 4-5
ESPN BPI: No. 181
KENPOM: No. 111
SAGARIN: No. 192
2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 241
The Monarchs defeated Virginia Wesleyan 80-60 in their season opener and are sitting with a neutral record with losses against James Madison and two straight losses against East Carolina this season. The Monarchs lost to East Carolina once in the Myrtle Beach Invitational as well as losses to Indiana State and Penn. The Monarchs face off against William & Mary Tuesday night.
14. Southern Miss
Record: 4-5
ESPN BPI: No. 309
KENPOM: No. 276
SAGARIN: No. 302
2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 315
The Golden Eagles opened their season with an 81-67 win over William Carey but have suffered five losses to Louisiana, TCU, Montana, South Alabama and Southern Illinois. The Golden Eagles challenge Loyola University New Orleans this Saturday.
