C-USA Basketball Power Rankings: Week Five

With college basketball having surpassed one month of matchups, the tipoff of Conference USA play is quickly approaching. It's time to dive into how Western Kentucky's 5-3 overall record fares against the rest of the conference a few weeks before the Hilltoppers open conference play against Southern Miss on Dec. 30.

1. UAB Record: 7-2 ESPN BPI: No. 45 KENPOM: No. 43 SAGARIN: No. 40 2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 35 The Blazers opened up their season with three consecutive wins but fell short 66-63 to South Carolina in their fourth matchup of the season. The Blazers only other loss was a 63-61 loss to San Francisco. The Blazers take on Millsaps this upcoming Sunday.

2. Louisiana Tech Record: 6-2 ESPN BPI: No. 97 KENPOM: No. 85 SAGARIN: No. 87 2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 96 The Bulldogs opened up their season with a 93-64 loss to No. 14 Alabama on the road. LA Tech has kept their slate clean other than a 90-81 loss to North Carolina State. La Tech is set to face off against UL-Lafayette this upcoming Saturday.

3. WKU Record: 5-3 ESPN BPI: No. 84 KENPOM: No. 117 SAGARIN: No. 134 2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 185 The Hilltoppers struggled early on in the season as they suffered early losses to Minnesota, South Carolina and Memphis. WKU has since then, remained undefeated as the Hilltoppers are getting ready to conclude their five-game homestand against Buffalo this Wednesday night.

4. North Texas Record: 4-3 ESPN BPI: No. 118 KENPOM: No. 112 SAGARIN: No. 106 2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 104 The reigning C-USA Champions opened their season with an 84-53 rout of Oklahoma Christian. The Mean Green have suffered losses to Buffalo, No. 4 Kansas and Miami. The Mean Green take on UMASS on Saturday in The 2021 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Classic.

5. Middle Tennessee Record: 7-2 ESPN BPI: No. 154 KENPOM: No. 222 SAGARIN: No. 196 2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 116 The Blue Raiders opened up their season with three straight wins but suffered an 87-74 loss to Stephen F. Austin in the Cancun Challenge Tournament. Middle Tennessee also suffered a 93-87 loss to Murray State on the road. Middle Tennessee takes on UT-Martin this upcoming Saturday.

6. Marshall Record: 5-3 ESPN BPI: No. 135 KENPOM: No. 124 SAGARIN: No. 141 2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 193 The Thundering Herd opened up their season with two straight wins but couldn't hold on against Campbell as they fell 67-65 in their third matchup. Marshall has since then suffered another two losses to Indiana and Akron. The Thundering Herd are set to take on Bluefield University this Wednesday.

7. FIU Record: 8-1 ESPN BPI: No. 167 KENPOM: No. 248 SAGARIN: No. 197 2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 150 The Panthers fell short 58-51 to Georgia in their season opener but have since then, won eight straight games. The Panthers have the best record of any C-USA team as they are set to hit the road to take on Eastern Michigan in Ypsilanti this upcoming Saturday.

8. Charlotte Record: 4-3 ESPN BPI: No. 285 KENPOM: No. 231 SAGARIN: No. 208 2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 201 The 49ers defeated their first three opponents but suffered two straight losses to Toledo and Drexel in the Baha Mar Hoops Nassau Championship. Charlotte additionally fell short 75-58 to Davidson. The 49ers take on Arkansas Tuesday night.

9. UTEP Record: 4-3 ESPN BPI: No. 184 KENPOM: No. 163 SAGARIN: No. 182 2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 232 UTEP opened their season with a 85-57 victory over Western New Mexico but lost the next game to New Mexico State 77-71 and lost to the Aggies once again on Dec. 3. The Miners have also suffered a 52-40 loss to UC Riverside. The Miners take on Kansas on Tuesday night.

10. Florida Atlantic Record: 5-4 ESPN BPI: No. 205 KENPOM: No. 196 SAGARIN: No. 198 2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 226 The Owls opened up their season with a heartbreaking 99-92 defeat to New Mexico. Since then, Florida Atlantic has lost to Miami, UT-Martin, Troy and James Madison. The Owls take on Palm Beach Atlantic this upcoming Wednesday night.

11. UTSA Record: 5-4 ESPN BPI: No. 299 KENPOM: No. 278 SAGARIN: No. 270 2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 313 The Roadrunners opened up their season with a 97-66 win over Trinity University (Texas). UTSA has suffered a 96-44 blowout loss to Oklahoma along with losses to Texas A&M - Commerce, Texas A&M - Corpus Christi, and Grand Canyon. UTSA faces off against Sam Houston this Saturday.

12. Rice Record: 5-4 ESPN BPI: No. 186 KENPOM: No. 167 SAGARIN: No. 195 2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 199 The Owls opened up their season with a 82-63 win over Pepperdine. Rice has fallen in games against No. 15 Houston, Oakland, Fordham and Texas State. The Owls take on Houston Baptist this upcoming Saturday.

13. Old Dominion Record: 4-5 ESPN BPI: No. 181 KENPOM: No. 111 SAGARIN: No. 192 2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 241 The Monarchs defeated Virginia Wesleyan 80-60 in their season opener and are sitting with a neutral record with losses against James Madison and two straight losses against East Carolina this season. The Monarchs lost to East Carolina once in the Myrtle Beach Invitational as well as losses to Indiana State and Penn. The Monarchs face off against William & Mary Tuesday night.