As of now, Western Kentucky's 2019-20 basketball season is over.

Conference USA announced Thursday morning that it has canceled the remainder of its 2020 men's and women's basketball tournaments, effectively immediately, in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

"Conference USA announced today that it will be canceling the remainder of the 2020 Basketball Championships, effective immediately," the league said in a statement.

Prior to Thursday, C-USA announced Wednesday that its league tournaments would continue on as scheduled, but only with student-athletes, coaches, essential staff, immediately family members and credentialed media permitted inside the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

C-USA's decision to cancel the entire event came after many of the Power 5 conferences made the choice to cancel their league tournaments. Since then, most of the major NCAA Division I conferences have announced the cancellation of their tournaments.

In addition to C-USA's decision to cancel its basketball tournaments, the league also made the announcement that all spring sport competition has been suspended until further notice.

"WKU Athletics will provide any relevant logistical information as it relates to its sports programs and the COVID-19 pandemic when appropriate," WKU said in a statement.

Both the WKU women's and men's basketball teams were scheduled to play Thursday in the quarterfinals of the C-USA Tournament. The Lady Toppers were slated to play Charlotte at 2 p.m., while the Hilltoppers were set to meet UAB at 8:30 p.m.

The Lady Toppers are 22-7 overall on the season, while the Hilltoppers are 20-10.

