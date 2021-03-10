After the preliminary round games on Tuesday, the 12 team bracket for the Conference USA Men's Basketball Tournament is set. InsideHilltopperSports.com breaks down which teams could be making a championship run this week in Frisco, Texas as the Hilltoppers are set to play on Thursday, March 11th.

Western Kentucky comes in as the one seed in the East division as the Conference USA Tournament is set to begin. (Photo: wkusports.com)

Championship Contenders:

Western Kentucky - #1 East The Hilltoppers come into the tournament with the best conference winning percentage of any team in the field on the season. With quality wins over Memphis and Alabama in non-conference play and dropping no series in conference play, WKU is without a doubt a favorite to win the championship heading into Thursday. Center Charles Bassey comes into the tournament averaging 17.6 points per game and just under 12 rebounds per game. Guard Taveion Hollingsworth adds 14.3 points per game along with 3.7 rebounds per contest. UAB - #2 East UAB ended up with the two seed in the West division despite having more conference wins than any other team in either division. The Blazers began the year 7-1 heading into conference play and lost only one series in conference play to Louisiana Tech. One of only two teams with over 20 wins on the season, UAB will look to build on their successful season with an automatic berth to the big dance. They are led by guards Michael Ertel and Tavin Lovan, who each average over 12 points per contest. Louisiana Tech - #1 West The only other C-USA team with 20 wins on the season, the Bulldogs are currently riding a five-game win-streak heading into Thursday. Louisiana Tech comes into tournament play with back to back series wins over UAB and Rice. Behind North Texas, Louisiana Tech is the second highest ranked team from C-USA in the NET rankings which play a huge role in deciding at-large bids to the NCAA Tournament. Forward Kenneth Lofton leads the Bulldogs in rebounds per game with 7.5, along with 11.2 points per game. Forward Isaiah Crawford leads the team in scoring with 11.8 points per contest, and also adding 5.1 rebounds per game.

Dark Horses:

Old Dominion - #2 East The Monarchs began conference play this season with losses to FIU on New Year's Day and Rice two weeks later. However, Old Dominion has bounced back towards the end of the season with series splits against UAB in mid-February and WKU to end conference play. Before the loss to WKU on March 6th, the Monarchs had won six out of their last seven conference games. With a current 131 NET ranking, Old Dominion needs a cinderella-type run in this tournament if they want to get to the big dance. Guard Malik Curry leads the way with 15.5 points per game, 3.6 assists per game and 3.7 rebounds per game.

Marshall - #3 East Marshall comes into Wednesday's matchup with #6 seed Rice winning six out of their last seven conference games. This includes series sweeps of Middle Tennessee and Charlotte and a series split with the #2 seed in the west North Texas. The Thundering Herd dropped both games to WKU in conference play and did not get to face UAB proving they may not be able to run with the top seeds. One of only three teams in C-USA with a winning home and away record this season, they are led by guard Taevion Kinsey who is averaging 20 points per contest and just over six rebounds per game.

The Rest (By Seeding):

East #4 - Florida Atlantic #5 - Charlotte #6 - Middle Tennesse West #3 - North Texas #4 - UTSA #5 - UTEP #6 - Rice

Rick Stansbury previews C-USA Tournament:

Charles Bassey & Taveion Hollingsworth