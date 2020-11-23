InsideHilltopperSports - C-USA Weekend Recap #11

A see-saw weekend in C-USA with plenty of back-and-forth action, this is your C-USA weekend recap.

FAU 24, UMass 2

-James Posey has officially established himself as QB1 in the FAU offense here late in the season. -Posey had his best game through the air (13-27, 203 yards) and also added a 70-yard TD run in the third quarter to put an early dagger in the Minutemen. -UMass was forced to punt 10 times and finished with 142 yards of total offense (80 passing, 62 rushing). -Leighton McCarthy added another sack to his total on the year to bring it to 8 as he and the Owl defense got after all three UMass QBs relentlessly last Friday night.

WKU 38, FIU 21

-WKU's defense continued to play lights out, this time by propelling the Tops to their first 30-plus point performance of the season after defensive touchdowns by cornerback Roger Cray on a Deangelo Malone forced fumble and an Eli Brown pick six. -The Panthers started hot after an opening drive touchdown ending in a 28-yard strike to JJ Holloman from Max Bortenschlager. In the second quarter EJ Wilson Jr. would return a WKU kick end zone to end zone to make it 13-3 FIU. -Gaej Walker got going Saturday as well for the Hilltoppers, the senior back rushed for 100-plus yards the first time all season. -Outside of a late touchdown drive by FIU, the WKU defense held the Panthers to 2 punts, the two turnovers for touchdowns and three turnover on down drives.

North Texas 27, Rice 17

-Mike Collins and the Rice offense were humming early in this one, up 10-0 at the end of the first. -Mean Green QB Jason Bean turned in a 66-yard scamper and a 25-yard score through the air to Jaelon Darden to give UNT a 14-10 halftime lead. -This season special teams mistakes had haunted North Texas, but on Saturday the Mean Green didn't miss a kick, muff a punt or have a kick blocked. -The difference in this one was third down conversions: Rice finished just 3-of-12 and North Texas finished 7-of-15 on the money down.

UTSA 23, Southern Miss 20

-Star tailback Sincere McCormick returned to the lineup this past weekend for the Roadrunners and it paid off big time. McCormick turned in a performance of 173 yards and 2 TDs in the narrow victory at Hattiesburg. -USM QB Tate Whatley also returned and regained his spot behind center as he finished 22-39 for 272 yards with 2 TDs. -After a 50-plus yard TD reception from Frank Gore Jr. to cut the UTSA lead to three, the Golden Eagles never saw a chance to tie/go ahead after punting with 4:36 to play on their final drive.

MTSU 20, Troy 17