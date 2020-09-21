InsideHilltopperSports - C-USA Weekend Recap #3

Postponements, pretenders(?) and lots of points! Let's check out what went down on the gridiron in C-USA this past weekend.

Liberty 30, WKU 24

-The Hilltoppers sloppy start to the 2020 season transitioned into their home opener on Saturday as they were bulldozed on the ground by the Liberty offense. -Auburn transfer Malik Willis was steady through the air for the Flames, going 13-21 for 133 yards but was stellar on the ground, toting the rock 21 times for 168 yards and three touchdowns -The Hilltoppers surrendered a total of 354 yards on the ground, 363 yards if you take away the one carry Liberty had that went for negative nine yards. What arguably was the best defense in C-USA coming into the season has lots of questions to answer going forward.

Marshall 17, Appalachian State 7

-News flash, Marshall is legit. The 23rd ranked Mountaineers traveled to Huntington and were stalemated after a solid first quarter. -Junior tailback Brenden Knox was the bell cow for the Herd as he went for 138 yards on the ground and a touchdown to give the Herd an early 7-0 lead. -The story of the game was the Marshall defense, who after giving up an opening drive touchdown forced turnovers or App State punts on their next 8 possessions. -With the victory, Marshall notched their first upset win over a ranked team since they upset the sixth-ranked Kansas State Wildcats in 2003.

UTSA 24, Stephen F. Austin 10

-UTSA moved to the 2-0 mark this weekend, with this win coming in a much more less-than-dramatic fashion when compared to last week. -The Roadrunners took a commanding 17-0 lead before giving up a quick Lumberjack touchdown as they cut the lead to 10 going into the locker room. -SFA ended up cutting the Roadrunner lead to 7 in the fourth before UTSA quarterback Frank Harris put the game on ice with a 23-yard TD scamper to cap off his big day in their home opener. -Harris finished 23-36 for 269 yards and a touchdown to go along with one interception and added 104 yards on the ground with two scores as well.

Troy 47, MTSU 14

-Whooooosh. This one looked decent for 15 minutes and then this one turned into what the final battle scene of the movie "Troy" looked like. -The Trojans scored FORTY unanswered points over the second, third and part of the fourth quarter before MTSU's Jaylin Lane hauled in a 28-yard receiving touchdown with just under two minutes to play. -MTSU's run defense suffered for the second game in a row as they were gashed for 250+ yards and allowed eight different Trojans to have a 10+ yard run. -Blue Raider QB1 Asher O'Hara struggled once again, only throwing for 109 yards on 23 attempts.

SMU 65, North Texas 35

-I hope you took the over on this one folks. SMU buried any chance the Mean Green had of competing in this game as they took a commanding 34-7 halftime lead en route to their 30 point victory. -Mustang senior Shane Buechele bounced back in a big way after a disappointing week one performance as he he shredded the NT secondary for 344 yards and four touchdowns. -Not only did Buechele have a huge game, but SMU's freshman tailback Ulysses Bentley IV touched the ball 20 times and get this, had 248 total yards and three trips to pay dirt. When you do the math, that comes out to a first down and some change a touch. Pretty good huh?

LA Tech 31, Southern Miss 30

-This one was a barnburner. And a tough one to swallow for Southern Miss after that less-than-stellar week one outing against South Alabama. It just wasn't a good weekend to be a bird mascot with a double-digit second half lead (looking at you Atlanta). -Southern Miss was in control for what felt like the longest time. Jack Abraham and the weapons on the perimeter were in sync. The offensive line was paving the way for Don Ragsdale. And then it all slowly fell apart. -LA Tech responded to Jason Brownlee's 5-yard TD catch with a 32-yard Adrian Hardy reception for six. Abraham on the following possession threw an ugly INT off his back foot on an attempted screen pass that LA Tech capitalized off of to make it 27-24. -To seal the deal, Luke Anthony and the Bulldogs capped off a 17 play, 74 yard drive with a ridiculous 4-yard toe tap TD on the back line of the end zone by Griffin Herbert to escape Hattiesburg with a 31-30 victory.

UTEP 17, Abilene Christian 14