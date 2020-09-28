InsideHilltopperSports - C-USA Weekend Recap #4

'Twas a quiet weekend in the C-USA, other than the fact that the University of Texas San Antonio Road Runners are officially in first place in the C-USA West

UAB 42, South Alabama 10

-UAB Senior running back Spencer Brown set the UAB school record for rushing touchdowns with 36 in his career as he added 3 scores on the ground Thursday night en route to the Blazers blowout victory. -Austin Watkins, the highest graded wideout in week 4 by PFF, hauled in seven balls for 183 yards and a score as he continued to antagonize opposing defensive backs in his senior campaign. -Freshman Bryson Lucero started at QB1 in place of the injured Tyler Johnston III. Lucero had a solid outing, going 18 of 28 for 319 yards and two scores to go along with an 85.2 QBR.



UTSA 37, MTSU 35

-Just as we all expected, UTSA is undefeated and MTSU might be the worst team in the FBS (no offense, Blue Raiders). -MTSU fought back from a 34-23 fourth quarter deficit and had the opportunity to tie the game at 37-all after a 6-yard TD pass from Asher O'Hara to Yusuf Ali to make it 37-35 UTSA. MTSU's attempt to tie it at 37 failed as O'Hara's two-point conversion pass tipped off the mitts of Marquel Tinsley into the back of the end zone, -O'Hara had his best game of the 2020 season Friday night, but struggled to take care of the football as he finished the night with a 3 TD/2 INT ratio. -UTSA backup QB Josh Adkins had a solid night behind center for the Road Runners as he threw for 233 yards and one score (7-yard TD to Joshua Cephus).

Liberty 36, FIU 34

-"Mama, there goes that man"- Mark Jackson on Malik Willis, probably. -Liberty defeated their second C-USA opponent in as many weeks as Willis lit up the Panther defense for 370 total yards and two scores. -FIU's special teams were excellent in this game and helped the Panthers get on the board first as Lexington Joseph housed the opening kick from 100 yards out to give FIU one of its two leads it would hold throughout the afternoon. -FIU's homerun-hitting back D'Vonte Price had a great day toting the rock with 13 carries for 148 yards along with hitting pay dirt twice from 30 yards and 65 yards out respectively.

Tulane 66, Southern Miss 24

-Southern Miss led this one 14-0 at one point. And then Tulane happened. -The Golden Eagles went on to be outscored 66-10 from the 7 minute mark of the first quarter and couldn't stop a nosebleed if they tried. -Tulane compiled 430 rushing yards and SEVEN touchdowns on the ground. To understand how unstoppable their ground game was, the Green Wave averaged 6.8 yards per pass attempt but averaged 8 yards every rush attempt. -This is the second time in a year that Tulane has defeated Southern Miss after beating them months ago in the 2020 Armed Forces Bowl.

UTEP 31, UL Monroe 6

-HOW BOUT THOSE MINERS??? -UTEP captured their third win of the season Saturday against the Warhawks of ULM as freshman tailback Deion Hankins rushed for 118 yards and three scores to propel the Miners to their 31-6 victory. -Sophomore quarterback Gavin Hardison completed 13 passes for 302 yards, which is kinda crazy. Four different UTEP receivers touched the ball and they all averaged at least 17 yards per reception.

LA Tech 66, Houston Baptist 38