InsideHilltopperSports - C-USA Weekend Recap #5

For the most part, you either left the weekend with your first loss or winless. Let's check out all the action the occurred in the C-USA on the gridiron shall we?

#22 BYU 45, LA Tech 14

-Kalani Sitake has a squad people. The Cougars have steamrolled everyone on their schedule to this date. -BYU's Zach Wilson is special. The junior quarterback has been efficient distributing the ball and the narrative remained the same on Friday against LA Tech. Wilson had a 92.3% completion percentage for 325 yards and a pair of scores through the air. Wilson also added three scores with his legs as well. -Tech and BYU were knotted at seven at the end of the first, but BYU rattled off 38 unanswered points before Tech ever saw the end zone again. -LA Tech wideout Smoke Harris was a lone bright spot for the Bulldogs, with three receptions for 82 yards he accounted for both LA Tech TDs on the evening.

UAB 21, UTSA 13

-UTSA, you have proved me wrong. The Road Runners put up a fight for three quarters against the Blazers and despite the offense looking less-than stellar they fought. -Tyler Johnston III missed his second consecutive game for UAB, but Bryson Lucero had a solid outing throwing for 195 yards and three scores. Lucero also struggled making smart decisions with the football as he threw three interceptions to help give UTSA opportunities to hang around in this one. -Spencer Brown was Spencer Brown (26 carries, 144 yards) -Senior tight end Gerrit Prince stepped up big for the Blazers as both receptions he recorded went for touchdowns (21 yards and 15 yards).

FAU 21, Charlotte 17

-I just want to congratulate both teams on actually playing football this weekend first and foremost. -The Willie Taggert era began with a sloppy start as the Owls found themselves in a 10-0 hole in the third quarter before scoring 21 unanswered in the same quarter. -Charlotte's Chris Reynolds and Victor Tucker did all they could to stay undefeated as Reynolds threw for 314 yards and a score while averaging almost 10 yards an attempt. Tucker ended up on the receiving end of nine of Reynolds' attempts and amassed 118 yards on those receptions. -FAU struggled with all of the pieces they had to replace from last year on offense, but QB1 Nick Tronti accounted for two touchdown passes and a 49-yard TD scamper as the Owl offense flashed some promise in the post-Chris Robison and Harrison Bryant era.

WKU 20, MTSU 17

-We have a winner! This edition of the 100 Miles of Hate had plenty on the line considering both squads desperately needed a W with their winless starts to the season.

-The Hilltoppers had two breakout stars Saturday, Xavier Lane and Brayden Narveson. Lane, a senior wideout from Montgomery, Alabama stepped up in place of the recently departed Jahcour Pearson by hauling in seven targets for 73 yards and a score. Narveson (a kicker!) stepped up big for the Tops by drilling 47 and 53 yard field goals in a game lacking offensive firepower. -MTSU QB Asher O'Hara had his most-complete game of the 2020 season Saturday as he played turnover-free football and compiled 300+ total yards and a handful of scores. -2019 C-USA Defensive Player of the Year DeAngelo Malone had a huge day for WKU as he recorded his second sack of the season and blocked a MTSU field goal attempt in the first half.

Southern Miss 41, North Texas 31