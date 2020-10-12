InsideHilltopperSports - C-USA Weekend Recap #6

UTSA shines once more in a respectable loss, MTSU wins and a rivalry game gets ugly. This is all things C-USA from Week 6!

#15 BYU 27, UTSA 20

-The Road Runners came into this one as five touchdown underdogs. These guys played their hearts out against one of the most physical teams in the country in the Cougars. -BYU quarterback Zach Wilson shined once more, throwing for 292 at a 73% clip for two touchdowns and continued to show his ability to deliver balls into tight windows outside of the pocket. Keep an eye on this kid. -The nation's leading rusher, UTSA's Sincere McCormick, couldn't quite get it going against that BYU front that on average only surrenders 71 rushing yards per game. -Junior Road Runner Lowell Narcisse was the offense for UTSA as he threw for 229 yards and a couple of scores. Narcisse is the fourth QB to see significant snaps for the Road Runners this season.

MTSU 31, FIU 28

-Folks, they did it. The Blue Raiders are in the W column in 2020. -This one was back-and-forth all afternoon. FIU and MTSU combined for a total of seven lead changes. -MTSU's Asher O'Hara statistically had a solid day with 374 total yards of offense and four scores, but still struggled to take care of the football at times. -FIU has a QB issue. Three different guys attempted a pass for the Panthers on Saturday and the three combined went 8 of 21 for 58 yards and an interception. Shaun Peterson Jr. and D'vonte Price carried the load for the Panther offense on the ground by combining for 229 total rushing yards and three touchdowns. The two backs are home run hitters, both posted 60+ yard scores so the Panthers need to find consistency at QB.

LA Tech 21, UTEP 17

-This was a really weird game. Nothing crazy offensively and the defenses conceded long drives at times. If you are a fan of punters this was probably your type of game. -LA Tech and UTEP combined for a total of 476 yards (UTEP- 266, LA Tech- 210) -The Miners were sub par on third down (4 of 14) and had 12 penalties for 128 penalty yards to go with their two turnovers. UTEP had Tech where they wanted them but ended up biting the bullet because of their own mistakes.

Marshall 38, WKU 14

-Whoooosh. The Thundering Herd Moonshine Threwdown on the Hilltoppers. -Brenden Knox once again proved why he's the best back in Conference USA, posting 107 yards and hit pay dirt three times on only 15 carries. -Linebacker Tavante Beckett was ridiculous for the Herd, the senior recorded only two tackles but THREE fumble recoveries including one for a 38-yard touchdown to give Marshall their biggest lead of the night at 38-0. -The Hilltopper offense sputtered once more, going three-and-out four times. The Tops never got anything going with Tyrrell Pigrome under center, but backup Kevaris Thomas stepped in late and posted 148 passing yards and a score along with 30 yards and a score with his legs. QB controversy in Hilltopper Country?

Charlotte 49, North Texas 21