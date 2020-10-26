InsideHilltopperSports - C-USA Weekend Recap #7

A quadruple doink, narrow wins and offensive struggles. C-USA was finally a full go this weekend and we have everything you may have missed here.

Louisiana 24, UAB 20

-If you haven't watched ULL this season, they're the Cardiac Kids. In every game they have won, they have trailed at some point in the second half, just as they did in this one. -UAB was stellar on both sides for the first 30 to 40 minutes but fell apart due to turnovers. Bryan Lucero ended the final two Blazer drives with interceptions. -ULL's Levi Lewis came up clutch once again, delivering a 9-yard score to Pearse Migi to put the Cajun ahead for good. -Spencer Brown had a nice day for UAB once again, running for 128 yards and both Blazer touchdowns

Jacksonville State 19, FIU 10

-If you're a Panthers fan, this one is forgettable. FIU barely managed 100 yards of offense in their lone FCS matchup this season. -The Gamecocks gashed FIU on the ground for 285 rushing yards, most of those coming from former WKU tailback Joshua Samuel (163 yards, one TD) and Uriah West (116 yards). -FIU's QB struggles bled into this game as well, as Stone Norton and Max Bortenschlager combined to go 7 of 19 for 84 yards and one touchdown. And if I'm being honest it doesn't look like the situation is going to get better anytime soon. -JSU dominated time of possession in this one which proved to be key (42:16 to FIU's 17:44) as FIU went three-and-out multiple times and turned it over on downs to finish the contest.

Charlotte 38, UTEP 28

-UTEP started this one out strong with a 14-7 lead, but Chris Reynolds and company took over in a hurry. -Aaron McAllister (8 carries, 68 yards, 2 TDs) for the second consecutive game was the same home run hitting back, as he sealed the deal with just under three minutes to play on a 36-yard TD scamper. -UTEP put themselves in a hole with three turnovers, most importantly the interception from Gavin Hardison and the fumble by Deion Hankins to open the second half to cap off their first two possessions. -Charlotte despite having 11 penalties for 122 yards finished with 329 total yards of offense and scored on four of their final five drives.

Liberty 56, Southern Miss 35

-Once again, Malik Willis is really, really, really good. The Flames' QB1 finished 24 of 31 for 345 yards with SIX passing touchdowns, as well as 12 carries for 97 yards and a score on the ground. -The Jack Abraham-less Eagles took an early 7-0 lead as Abraham's backup, Tate Whatley, hit pay dirt on a 10-yard scamper. Liberty then went on to score 35 unanswered points. -Jason Brownlee was the standout skill player of the day for the Eagles after reeling in five balls for 114 yards and a 17-yard touchdown reception just before the final horn.

#22 Marshall 20, FAU 9

--The Thundering Herd looked sloppy for the first 30 minutes, but they got it done in the end. -Grant Wells and Brenden Knox hooked up for a 58-yard pitch and catch to put the Herd up 7-0 early. Wells would go on to deliver another TD strike in the third quarter to Artie Henry to erase the Herd's 9-7 second half deficit. -Tavante Beckett stepped up big time on defense for the Herd, finishing with 13 tackles, 0.5 sacks, 1.5 tackles for loss and 2 QB hurries. -FAU sputtered at times on offense, punting seven times, throwing one interception and turning it over on downs to end the game.

WKU 13, UT Chattanooga 10

-This one was ugly. UTC's only game in the calendar year of 2020 ended in a heartbreaking loss with plenty of controversy surrounding the final minutes of the game. -UTC ran it down the Hilltoppers' throats to open the game, taking a 7-0 lead after a 14-play, 75 yard drive that lasted just over 7 minutes. -Before half, the Tops put together a 19-play drive that got all the way down to the UTC 10-yard line. However, they left the field without any points after a Kevaris Thomas fumble ended the drive going into the locker room. -Tyrrell Pigrome ended up coming in and saving the day after tossing a 4-yard fade to Craig Burt Jr. to give the Tops their first lead of the afternoon at 13-10. -On the ensuing kickoff, UTC's Bryce Nunnelly returned the Hilltopper kick 100 yards, but the officials determined an up man signaled fair catch, nullifying the return.

UTSA 27, LA Tech 26

-The nation's leading rusher, Sincere McCormick, put the UTSA Roadrunners on his back Saturday and willed his team back after trailing 19-6 at half with three rushing touchdowns in the second half. -LA Tech dominated the first half, outgaining the Roadrunners 222 to 156 and was able to come up with a turnover defensively as well. -McCormick (37 carries, 165 yards, 3 TDs) in the second half had touchdown runs of 2, 6 and 45 yards to cap off the UTSA comeback. -The UTSA defense stiffened in the final 30 minutes, holding Tech to just 49 yards in the second half.

MTSU 40, Rice 34

-A double overtime thriller here. Rice came up just short multiple times in their first outing of the 2020 season. -Asher O'Hara + no turnovers = a good day for the MTSU offense -See video below on Rice's heartache of a field goal try for the win: