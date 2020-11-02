InsideHilltopperSports - C-USA Weekend Recap #8

More cancellations and a crazy double-overtime comeback. Your C-USA weekend recap awaits below.

FAU 24, UTSA 3

-UTSA was held to their lowest point total of the season as the nation's leading rusher Sincere McCormick was held to his second fewest rushing yard output of the season (54) and lowest YPC on his 16 attempts (3.4). -FAU tailback Malcolm Davidson shouldered the load for the Owl offense as he rushed 14 times for 115 yards. -Junior Owl quarterback Nick Tronti had arguably his most productive game of the 2020 season (11/19, 136 yards and 1 TD) and added 32 yards with his legs with a late third-quarter TD to seal the deal for FAU. -The Roadrunner defense had forced a turnover in every game until this past weekend as FAU dominated the line of scrimmage and controlled the time of possession by keeping the ball on the ground as much as possible.

Rice 30, Southern Miss 6

-Jack Abraham's first game back from injury did not go as planned (12/17, 112 yards and one INT). -Rice's Mike Collins and Austin Trammell were in-sync Saturday as they hooked up seven times for 143 yards and three touchdowns. -The Rice defense forced three turnovers as the USM offense struggled once again to stay on the field

LA Tech 37, UAB 34 (2OT)

-LA Tech pulled off upset of the weekend in C-USA, erasing a 31-17 second half deficit to send the Blazers home with a 4-3 record. -Bryan Lucero started the game for the Blazers, but a second quarter pick-six gave Bill Clark the clearance to insert Tyler Johnston III back at QB1. -Spencer Brown and Dewayne McBride were thunder and lightning for UAB, combining for 273 yards and 4 TDs on the afternoon. UAB rushed for 338 yards as a team. -Aaron Allen was the man for the Bulldog offense, throwing for 191 yards and two second half scores to rally Tech back into overtime. -The Blazers and Bulldogs traded field goals in the first OT period, but a costly UAB fumble gave LA Tech kicker Jacob Barnes an opportunity to end it from 35 yards away. Needless to say, he made the most of it.

Duke 53, Charlotte 19

-Duke dominated the line of scrimmage en route to this rare in-state non-conference game victory. -Duke's Mataeo Durant (12 carries, 104 yards, 2 TDs), Deon Jackson (10 carries, 101 yards 2 TDs), Jordan Waters (5 carries, 78 yards 1 TD) shouldered the load due to the lack of efficiency through the air from Clemson transfer Chase Brice. -Charlotte's offense was anemic in the first half, finishing 3 drives with punts, one with a missed field goal and another with a fumble. -Charlotte was also inefficient on third down going 10 of 23 with most of those conversions coming on their lone touchdown drive in the first half.

#11 BYU 41, WKU 10