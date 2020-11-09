InsideHilltopperSports - C-USA Weekend Recap #9

C-USA Weekend Recap #9
Marshall rolls, Southern Miss struggles and the Owls soar to 3-1. This is your C-USA weekend recap.
#16 Marshall 51, UMass 10
-Marshall had a break in C-USA play this past weekend to take on the UMass Minutemen and made light work of them quickly.
-Grant Wells continued his steady play at the helm of the Herd offense, going 21 of 30 for 228 yards and three touchdowns, including two scores to Xavier Gaines in the third quarter (7 receptions, 66 yards and 2 TDs).
-The Marshall defense created four sacks and 10 tackles for loss as they held the UMass offense to just 190 total yards.
-The Herd have three remaining home games on the schedule and all but one opponent left to play that is at .500. Barring injury, Marshall looks like a lock to win the C-USA East.
Southern Miss 24, Northern Alabama 13
-The Lions of Northern Alabama led this one 10-0 at half and 13-7 going into the fourth, so they definitely gave USM a scare on Saturday.
-Northern Alabama put up all 13 of their points off of Golden Eagle turnovers
-Kevin Perkins didn't have crazy production, but he found the end zone three times for USM, including two scores in the fourth quarter to secure Southern Miss's second victory of the season.
-Frank Gore Jr. on Saturday: 13 carries, 103 yards. Makin' dad proud.
FAU 10, WKU 6
-This one was sloppy, primarily due to the rainy conditions in Boca Raton.
-WKU's DeAngelo Malone was big time in the trenches, recording a career-high 11 tackles, with 2 sacks and 2 TFL.
-There were 4 drives in this game of at least 12 plays and only two of them ended in points (WKU field goal to tie the game at 3 in the second half and FAU's game winning drive).
-With Nick Tronti and the offense struggling in the rain, WIllie Taggert rolled out Owl QB Javion Posey who posed a threat to the Hilltopper defense as he ran for 60 yards on 9 attempts, including the 11-yard TD run to help the Owls move to 3-1 in their season of postponements.