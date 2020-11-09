InsideHilltopperSports - C-USA Weekend Recap #9

Happy Sunday! ICYMI. 👀 Coming in at #8 this morning on #SCTop10 ! @RealDealXay11 one-handed TD catch!🔥 #WeAreMarshall x #RiseAsOne pic.twitter.com/mv0VM7jLwA

-Marshall had a break in C-USA play this past weekend to take on the UMass Minutemen and made light work of them quickly.

-Grant Wells continued his steady play at the helm of the Herd offense, going 21 of 30 for 228 yards and three touchdowns, including two scores to Xavier Gaines in the third quarter (7 receptions, 66 yards and 2 TDs).

-The Marshall defense created four sacks and 10 tackles for loss as they held the UMass offense to just 190 total yards.

-The Herd have three remaining home games on the schedule and all but one opponent left to play that is at .500. Barring injury, Marshall looks like a lock to win the C-USA East.