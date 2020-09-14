InsideHilltopperSports - C-USA Weekend Recap: Week 2

C-USA Weekend Recap: Week 2
Week 2 is in the books and well... let's just say that Conference USA has seen better days.
Miami 31, UAB 14
-The Blazers traveled down to take on the U this weekend and teased a potential second consecutive upset of a C-USA squad over Miami before the Canes pulled away late in the third quarter.
-Canes Junior tailback Cam'Ron Harris was spectacular, posting 134 rushing yards and two scores in his first game of the post-DeeJay Dallas era in Miami.
-The UAB front seven struggled mightily defending the 1-2 punch of Harris and Houston transfer QB D'Eriq King in the ground game. The Canes posted 337 total rushing yards in route to their season opening victory.
-Austin Watkins posted another stellar outing for the Blazers with 7 receptions for 115 yards, including a 16-yard score to put the Blazers on top 7-0 early.
App State 35, Charlotte 20
-Much like the UAB/Miami game, Charlotte hung around late but the athleticism and physicality of App State eventually wore on the 49ers as they fell 35-20.
-Charlotte's Chris Reynolds struggled through the air, only completing 11 of 30 pass attempts for 140 yards and two picks.
-App State had a field day on the ground as Marcus Williams Jr. and Camerun Peoples both hit the century on the mark and added one score a piece.
-Aaron McAllister helped Charlotte snatch a 21-20 lead with a 97-yard kickoff return late in the third quarter which set a 49er school record.
-There will be more from this game at the end of the article
UTSA 51, Texas State 48 - 2OT
-This game was absolutely nuts. UTSA held on JUST barely at the end of regulation of this one and was able to escape in this double OT thriller 51-48.
-Sophomore Roadrunner back Sincere McCormick carried the load for UTSA by toting the rock 29 times for 197 yards and a score just before intermission.
-Texas State QB Tyler Vitt missed last week's game after being in the COVID-19 protocol but returned Saturday to air out the UTSA secondary for 346 yards and four touchdowns.
-With just under 90 seconds to play, Texas State's Jeremiah Haydel 91-yard punt return touchdown knotted the game at 41, but Alan Orona missed the PAT keeping the two deadlocked into OT
-Orona had another chance to redeem himself in OT by tying it at 51-all but failed to do so after missing a 20-yard chip shot in the second overtime.
Louisville 35, Western Kentucky 21
-Early on it looked like the Hilltoppers were going to hang around, credited that was the first 5 minutes. Louisville didn't lick their special teams wounds and ended up pulling away from the Toppers 35-21.
-Louisville Junior QB Micale Cunningham had a great night throwing the deep ball and finished with 343 yards through the air and 3 scores. Cunningham also added a score on the ground.
-WKU's Deangelo Malone looked to already be in C-USA DPOY form with 8 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and a sack.
-Louisville was awesome on third down as they converted six third downs of 8+ yards and even converted those third and long situations into touchdowns.
Texas 59, UTEP 3
-Sam Ehlinger. That's it. That's the summary.
Nobody’s more excited for college football’s return than this guy 😂 pic.twitter.com/QrBmav1Ouu— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 12, 2020
I told you there would be more from the Charlotte/App State game. This is probably how you and most fans felt this weekend with football back in full swing.