InsideHilltopperSports - C-USA Weekend Recap: Week 2

Week 2 is in the books and well... let's just say that Conference USA has seen better days.

Miami 31, UAB 14

-The Blazers traveled down to take on the U this weekend and teased a potential second consecutive upset of a C-USA squad over Miami before the Canes pulled away late in the third quarter. -Canes Junior tailback Cam'Ron Harris was spectacular, posting 134 rushing yards and two scores in his first game of the post-DeeJay Dallas era in Miami. -The UAB front seven struggled mightily defending the 1-2 punch of Harris and Houston transfer QB D'Eriq King in the ground game. The Canes posted 337 total rushing yards in route to their season opening victory. -Austin Watkins posted another stellar outing for the Blazers with 7 receptions for 115 yards, including a 16-yard score to put the Blazers on top 7-0 early.

App State 35, Charlotte 20

-Much like the UAB/Miami game, Charlotte hung around late but the athleticism and physicality of App State eventually wore on the 49ers as they fell 35-20. -Charlotte's Chris Reynolds struggled through the air, only completing 11 of 30 pass attempts for 140 yards and two picks. -App State had a field day on the ground as Marcus Williams Jr. and Camerun Peoples both hit the century on the mark and added one score a piece. -Aaron McAllister helped Charlotte snatch a 21-20 lead with a 97-yard kickoff return late in the third quarter which set a 49er school record. -There will be more from this game at the end of the article

UTSA 51, Texas State 48 - 2OT

-This game was absolutely nuts. UTSA held on JUST barely at the end of regulation of this one and was able to escape in this double OT thriller 51-48. -Sophomore Roadrunner back Sincere McCormick carried the load for UTSA by toting the rock 29 times for 197 yards and a score just before intermission. -Texas State QB Tyler Vitt missed last week's game after being in the COVID-19 protocol but returned Saturday to air out the UTSA secondary for 346 yards and four touchdowns. -With just under 90 seconds to play, Texas State's Jeremiah Haydel 91-yard punt return touchdown knotted the game at 41, but Alan Orona missed the PAT keeping the two deadlocked into OT -Orona had another chance to redeem himself in OT by tying it at 51-all but failed to do so after missing a 20-yard chip shot in the second overtime.

Louisville 35, Western Kentucky 21

-Early on it looked like the Hilltoppers were going to hang around, credited that was the first 5 minutes. Louisville didn't lick their special teams wounds and ended up pulling away from the Toppers 35-21. -Louisville Junior QB Micale Cunningham had a great night throwing the deep ball and finished with 343 yards through the air and 3 scores. Cunningham also added a score on the ground. -WKU's Deangelo Malone looked to already be in C-USA DPOY form with 8 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and a sack. -Louisville was awesome on third down as they converted six third downs of 8+ yards and even converted those third and long situations into touchdowns.

Texas 59, UTEP 3

-Sam Ehlinger. That's it. That's the summary.

Nobody’s more excited for college football’s return than this guy 😂 pic.twitter.com/QrBmav1Ouu — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 12, 2020