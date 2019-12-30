A true freshman kicker, Munson lined up for a 52-yard attempt with no time left on the clock and sent his kick directly through the uprights to lift Western Kentucky to a 23-20 win over Western Michigan in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl on Monday afternoon at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

After going just 3-9 overall in 2018, Munson’s game-winning kick helped cap the Hilltoppers’ 2019 season with a 9-4 record and sends them into the offseason riding a four-game win streak entering head coach Tyson Helton’s second year at the helm.

After Western Michigan’s opening drive stalled after six plays and it had to punt, WKU covered just 13 yards on three plays before Ty Storey was picked off and the Broncos regained possession at their own 31.

Although Roger Cray broke up a pass into the end zone on 3rd and 5 from the WKU 12 to keep WMU from scoring a touchdown, Thiago Kapps kicked a 30-yard field goal to give the Broncos a 3-0 lead with 4:17 remaining in the first quarter.

The Hilltoppers responded early into the second, assembling a lengthy 11-play, 93-yard drive that lasted 5:28 and capping it with a 17-yard touchdown pass from Storey to Jahcour Pearson. Storey hit Lucky Jackson three straight times for a total of 32 yards to set up the eventual scoring play and put WKU up 7-3 at the 10:54 mark.

WKU put together another long series – this one a 12-play, 68-yard drive that knocked 5:25 off the clock – and capped it with a successful 26-yard field goal from Munson. Munson’s kick gave the Toppers a 10-3 lead with 2:22 left in the opening half.

Storey’s second turnover of the game on the Toppers’ next series helped Western Michigan quickly answer.