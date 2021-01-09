According to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel, South Carolina is set to hire Western Kentucky defensive coordinator Clayton White to the same position.

White came to Western Kentucky in 2017 under then head Mike Sanford, Jr. and the Hilltoppers enjoyed instant success, finishing 40th nationally in pass defense.

The Hilltoppers saw significant improvements in total defense almost every year under White's run as play caller, finishing 66th in 2017, 76th in 2018, 22nd in 2019, and 28th in 2020.

White also coaches cornerbacks during his tenure as Western Kentucky and was a three-time Frank Broyles nominee in 2017, 2019, and 2020.