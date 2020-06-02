Coach Analysis: Chance McDonald
Steilacoom (Wa.) quarterback Chance McDonald committed to WKU on May 21st making himself the first commit in WKU's class of 2021. The two-star, pro-style quarterback chose WKU over Bucknell, George...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news