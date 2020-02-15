It was November 13th when Collins (Ky.) 3-star 2020 PG Dayvion McKnight signed his national letter of intent to play basketball at Western Kentucky. McKnight and teammate Marcellus Vail were the first two players in Collins High School's 10 year history to sign to play NCAA Division 1 basketball.

✍️ #WelcomeToTheHill 🏀 We've added a new member to the family! Hilltopper Nation, please help us welcome in-state guard Dayvion McKnight as our newest signee! #GoTops | #NSD19 📝 | https://t.co/8GuyETXdVG pic.twitter.com/8CrJWrRc36

The standout point guard leads Collins this season averaging 20.6 points per game and 7.7 rebounds per game. He is Collins all-time leader in points, steals, rebounds, assists, a 3-time all-region honoree and was named 2019 Kentucky All-State.

Collins head coach Chris Gaither knows a thing or two about playing division 1 college ball, playing for Temple in his college days. InsideHilltopperSports.com was able to catch up with Coach Gaither and ask him about his gifted point guard.

- On what kind of player WKU is getting in Dayvion McKnight:

"Western Kentucky is getting a dynamic point guard. He leads his team with effort and tenacity. He plays through adversity without showing frustration or negative body language. He is composed and always making huge plays when the game is on the line. He is a point guard who elevates his teammates' game."

- On how much he's seen Dayvion develop since he's been with Collins' program:

"His development since his freshman year has been incredible to see. He was a forward in middle school and we started him at point guard his freshman year. His first two games were somewhat of a train wreck with a ton of turnovers. However, as a coach you had an enormous amount of trust in him because of how hard he worked and how coach-able he was in practice. His growth that year was mainly as a pass-first point guard and play-maker. Over the years his skill development, mental approach, and physicality has all reached another level."

- On how much he thinks Dayvion can develop physically in college:

"I think a college weight training and nutrition program will make Dayvion even more of an explosive player. I think it will elevate his abilities to another level, but also give him sustainability throughout the entire season."

- On what Dayvion needs to improve on going into college:

"I think understanding the college process will be important. Every player on your team is now just as athletic, or more athletic. Practices and games will take you through a lot of adversity. From a basketball player, he has improved his shooting so much. I do think that is an area he will still need to focus on developing to become a high-level college player."

- On what kind of leader Dayvion is:

"Dayvion leads by example. He wins every drill, battles for every loose ball, and never takes a play or drill off. He isn't one who conserves energy. His communication has improved so much as a player but there is another level I think he will reach as a vocal leader at WKU."

Check out McKnight's stellar 4 steal performance at the Wes Strader Classic below: