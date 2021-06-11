Coach Analysis: Ryan Peppins

InsideHilltopperSports.com was able to catch up with Peppins' high school head coach Mark Freeman to chat about what makes his standout burner such a big get for WKU.

The 5-foot-9 160-pound speedster is a two-time Alabama class 7A State Champion as well as a track & field athlete. Peppins announced his commitment to the Tops via Twitter.

On May 14th, Thompson (Al.) class of 2022 two-star athlete Ryan Peppins committed to Western Kentucky over Middle Tennessee State, Troy and Tulane.

- On what kind of player WKU is getting in Ryan Peppins:

Mark Freeman: "Ryan is explosive and very quick. He's very smart and runs great routes."

- On how much he's seen Peppins develop since he's been with Thompson's program:

Freeman: "He has grown as far as his leadership and he is a great teammate."

- On how much he thinks Peppins can develop physically in college:

Freeman: "I think in the right scheme the sky is the limit! He's so smart and versatile, which allows you to be able to do so many things to get the ball to him."

- On what Peppins needs to improve on going into college:

Freeman: "I think Ryan will grow and his speed will continue to get better. He runs a 4.37-4.38 40-yard dash right now."

- On what kind of leader Peppins is:

Freeman: "Ryan is kind of quiet, but his talent and effort is tremendous."

- On the moment he knew Peppins was destined for a college football career:

Freeman: "Really the middle of his 10th grade year. We always liked him from his freshman year on. When we started the playoffs his Sophomore season, he really started playing well and has continued to get better. He is also an exceptional kick returner. WKU is getting a prize!"

Peppins totaled 1,138 yards and 18 total touchdowns in his junior season. Checkout the highlights below.