Commit David Ndukwe has Massive Size and Potential
One of six commits from Georgia in the Hilltoppers 2020 class, Arabia Mountain (Ga.) defensive lineman David Ndukwe reeks of big time, play-making potential.
Towering at six feet, six inches tall Ndukwe sees no mismatches on the offensive line. That is unless you consider him the mismatch for opposing offenses.
"The coaches love my frame," said Ndukwe. "There aren't many guys in this sport with a seven-foot wingspan."
Continue reading below...
With a height advantage and a freakishly athletic build, Ndukwe is a nightmare to block. A virtual brick wall of a run stopper, the 2019 Georgia class 5A all-region standout will be the tallest defensive lineman on the roster for WKU next season.
Even though Ndukwe already has elite size to make plays at the college level, he is humble and only sees room for improvement.
"My personal goal at WKU in 2020 is to get bigger, learn from others and take coaching," said Ndukwe. "I want to be the best me I can be on and off the field. I will continue to be a game wrecker."
If that doesn't get Hilltopper Football fans fired up I don't know what will. The highest rated recruit in the 2020 class is ready to go.
Ndukwe took his official visit to The Hill earlier this month and said he communicates with all of the other commitments in his class.
"We've had a group chat but on my official visit I got to meet them in person and spend time with them," expressed Ndukwe.
In talking to Ndukwe I couldn't help but notice his selflessness and family mindset. The highly touted pass rusher feels the sky is the limit for his future team even after an impressive season.
"I thought WKU did well this season. Much better than last year," said Ndukwe. "I do feel there were some games that we should've won, but I know we will work even harder to win every game next year."
Had a Great time on my official visit this weekend at Western Kentucky !! #AGTG ❤️ #GoTops pic.twitter.com/smVe3KfwZe— David Ndukwe 🌟 (@DavidNdukwe4) December 8, 2019
A guy with Ndukwe's size, potential and mindset are just what a WKU defense needs that gave up just over 20 points a game this season after giving up just under 28 in 2018. This Hilltopper defense is bound to improve even more in 2020.
Defensive tackles Coach Kenny Martin has bonded with his incoming "game wrecker." Ndukwe says he communicates with Coach Martin the most on the Hilltopper coaching staff.
"I've grown a great relationship with Coach Martin," said Ndukwe. "He's a great man and a great coach. He's a cool person to talk to off the field, yet he still brings hostility to the field."
Coach Martin was certainly hostile in his time playing for the Hilltoppers as he was part of the first WKU bowl squad in 2012. He started in 42 games over his four years with the Hilltoppers.
Ndukwe will look to follow in Coach Martin's footsteps, wreaking havoc on opposing offensive lines. The Georgia native received offers from Akron, FIU, and South Alabama before committing to WKU just to name a few.
Ndukwe will is currently on an official visit to Syracuse this weekend.
While Ndukwe is a wanted man on the football field for his talents, he praises the leadership and communication by Coach Tyson Helton.
"What stood out to me on my visits were the facilities and how well the people treated me," said Ndukwe. "What also stood out are the great conversations I've had with Coach Helton on my visits."
Ndukwe will look to plug the middle for the Hilltoppers for years to come, but if you don't believe the hype just check out his highlights below.