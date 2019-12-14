One of six commits from Georgia in the Hilltoppers 2020 class, Arabia Mountain (Ga.) defensive lineman David Ndukwe reeks of big time, play-making potential. Towering at six feet, six inches tall Ndukwe sees no mismatches on the offensive line. That is unless you consider him the mismatch for opposing offenses. "The coaches love my frame," said Ndukwe. "There aren't many guys in this sport with a seven-foot wingspan." Continue reading below...

With a height advantage and a freakishly athletic build, Ndukwe is a nightmare to block. A virtual brick wall of a run stopper, the 2019 Georgia class 5A all-region standout will be the tallest defensive lineman on the roster for WKU next season. Even though Ndukwe already has elite size to make plays at the college level, he is humble and only sees room for improvement. "My personal goal at WKU in 2020 is to get bigger, learn from others and take coaching," said Ndukwe. "I want to be the best me I can be on and off the field. I will continue to be a game wrecker." If that doesn't get Hilltopper Football fans fired up I don't know what will. The highest rated recruit in the 2020 class is ready to go. Ndukwe took his official visit to The Hill earlier this month and said he communicates with all of the other commitments in his class. "We've had a group chat but on my official visit I got to meet them in person and spend time with them," expressed Ndukwe. In talking to Ndukwe I couldn't help but notice his selflessness and family mindset. The highly touted pass rusher feels the sky is the limit for his future team even after an impressive season. "I thought WKU did well this season. Much better than last year," said Ndukwe. "I do feel there were some games that we should've won, but I know we will work even harder to win every game next year."

Had a Great time on my official visit this weekend at Western Kentucky !! #AGTG ❤️ #GoTops pic.twitter.com/smVe3KfwZe — David Ndukwe 🌟 (@DavidNdukwe4) December 8, 2019