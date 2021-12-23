Commit Film Review: LT Sanders

Sanders, a three-star running back from Gardendale, Alabama, is the latest commitment to the Hilltoppers 2022 recruiting class. This would make Sanders the first running back for Tyson Helton's latest recruitment efforts, and one of the few other offensive skill players that isn’t a quarterback.

In the recruiting process, Sanders also held offers from schools such as Liberty, Marshall, and Wake Forest, among others.

Before you even take to the tape, Sanders passes the eye test right away with a stocky frame and strong build, which translates well to his style of play. He gets an explosive start on every carry, where he shows off good ball-carrier vision, working through blocks and defenders well. That can also be a testament to his highly-noted shifty footwork and elusiveness, bouncing around patiently until a gap has opened. On breakaway carries, he finds a strength in his long speed with powerful, lengthy strides.

While there isn’t much negative I can take away from Sanders tape, he shares the same room-for-improvement like many young running backs often do. An improved awareness for ball security and in-play pad levels would be immediate areas of growth for Sanders. His value as a pass catcher is a trait I’d like to see or hear more of.

In terms of his fit as a Hilltopper, I think he’s a shoo-in for coach Carlos Locklyn’s running back room and the offense. Sanders provides an immediate year one depth and competition in the offensive backfield.