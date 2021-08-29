Commit Tracker: August 29
High school football seasons are underway all over the country, and multiple Western Kentucky commits have returned to the playing field.
Inside Hilltopper Sports takes a look back at how some of the Hilltoppers' Class of 2022 commits performed in this past week's action.
IN ACTION
- Veltkamp completed 13 of 21 passes for 136 yards and rushed for two touchdowns in South Warren's 27-20 loss to Hendersonville (Tenn.).
- Dixie Heights' offense managed to score just 10 points in a 19-10 loss to Cooper.
- Beechwood's offense was red-hot again as Slusher and the Tigers earned a dominating 49-0 win over Paintsville. Beechwood finished with nearly 400 total yards of offense.
- Peppins' Thompson High School squad moved to 2-0 on the season with a 55-0 shutout win over Sparkman. Peppins made three touchdown receptions in the victory.
NOT IN ACTION
- Sullivan didn't play in Robert F. Munroe Day's season-opening 40-0 win over Florida A&M.
- Anderson and his Heritage School team weren't in action this past week.
