 Western Kentucky Football - Looking At How WKU's Commits Performed Last Week
Commit Tracker: August 29

Taking a look at how WKU's commitments performed at the high school level over the past week.
Tyler Mansfield • InsideHilltopperSports
High school football seasons are underway all over the country, and multiple Western Kentucky commits have returned to the playing field.

Inside Hilltopper Sports takes a look back at how some of the Hilltoppers' Class of 2022 commits performed in this past week's action.

Are you looking to buy a house that you can call “home”? Are you wanting to sell and wonder how much your home is worth? Let Ken Waddell with RE/MAX Real Estate Executives help you through the process and make your home buying or selling experience go smoothly! Call or text Ken TODAY at (270) 779-5379.
IN ACTION

- Veltkamp completed 13 of 21 passes for 136 yards and rushed for two touchdowns in South Warren's 27-20 loss to Hendersonville (Tenn.).

- Dixie Heights' offense managed to score just 10 points in a 19-10 loss to Cooper.

- Beechwood's offense was red-hot again as Slusher and the Tigers earned a dominating 49-0 win over Paintsville. Beechwood finished with nearly 400 total yards of offense.

- Peppins' Thompson High School squad moved to 2-0 on the season with a 55-0 shutout win over Sparkman. Peppins made three touchdown receptions in the victory.

All American Pawn & Jewelry is proud to serve the Bowling Green area with all of its pawning, selling, and buying needs! Stop by and see the gang at 412 Old Morgantown Road for great deals on jewelry, firearms, electronics, tools, and so much more. All American Pawn & Jewelry has been in business for over 20 years and look forward to serving you!
NOT IN ACTION

- Sullivan didn't play in Robert F. Munroe Day's season-opening 40-0 win over Florida A&M.

- Anderson and his Heritage School team weren't in action this past week.

