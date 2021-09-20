Commit Tracker: September 20
High school football seasons are in full swing all over the country, and multiple Western Kentucky commits have returned to the playing field.
Inside Hilltopper Sports takes a look back at how some of the Hilltoppers' Class of 2022 commits performed in this past week's action.
IN ACTION
– Veltkamp completed 9 of 10 passes for 187 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in South Warren's 44-6 win over Louisville Eastern. Veltkamp also rushed three times for 10 yards and another TD. Veltkamp and the Spartans (3-1) return to action Friday on the road at Louisville Central.
– Slusher and his Beechwood team moved to 5-0 on the season with a 27-7 win over Covington Catholic. Slusher and the Tigers' offense put up 257 yards in the victory and return to action October 1 at Dixie Heights.
– Peppins made nine receptions for 90 yards and two touchdowns as Thompson defeated Hewitt-Trussville 42-9 to improve to 5-0 on the season. Peppins and the Warriors return to action Friday at Mountain Brook.
– Sullivan made two catches for 12 yards in Robert F. Munroe Day's 19-9 win over St. John Paul II to help the Bobcats move to 4-0 on the year. Sullivan and his squad are back on the field Friday at home against North Florida Educational Institute.
– Anderson and his Heritage School team put up 38 points but fell short to Chattanooga, 49-38, to drop to 0-3 on the season. They're back in action Friday at home vs. Mt. Zion.
NOT IN ACTION
– Wibberley and his Dixie Heights squad weren't in action this past week and are scheduled to return to the field Friday night against Highlands.
