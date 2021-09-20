 Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Football – Looking At How WKU's Commits Performed Last Week
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-20 18:12:58 -0500') }} football

Commit Tracker: September 20

Tyler Mansfield • InsideHilltopperSports
Managing Editor
@TMansfieldMedia
Tyler Mansfield is the Western Kentucky managing editor and primary beat reporter for InsideHilltopperSports.com.

High school football seasons are in full swing all over the country, and multiple Western Kentucky commits have returned to the playing field.

Inside Hilltopper Sports takes a look back at how some of the Hilltoppers' Class of 2022 commits performed in this past week's action.

IN ACTION

– Veltkamp completed 9 of 10 passes for 187 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in South Warren's 44-6 win over Louisville Eastern. Veltkamp also rushed three times for 10 yards and another TD. Veltkamp and the Spartans (3-1) return to action Friday on the road at Louisville Central.

WATCH VELTKAMP'S HIGHLIGHTS

– Slusher and his Beechwood team moved to 5-0 on the season with a 27-7 win over Covington Catholic. Slusher and the Tigers' offense put up 257 yards in the victory and return to action October 1 at Dixie Heights.

WATCH SLUSHER'S HIGHLIGHTS

– Peppins made nine receptions for 90 yards and two touchdowns as Thompson defeated Hewitt-Trussville 42-9 to improve to 5-0 on the season. Peppins and the Warriors return to action Friday at Mountain Brook.

– Sullivan made two catches for 12 yards in Robert F. Munroe Day's 19-9 win over St. John Paul II to help the Bobcats move to 4-0 on the year. Sullivan and his squad are back on the field Friday at home against North Florida Educational Institute.

– Anderson and his Heritage School team put up 38 points but fell short to Chattanooga, 49-38, to drop to 0-3 on the season. They're back in action Friday at home vs. Mt. Zion.

WATCH ANDERSON'S HIGHLIGHTS

NOT IN ACTION

– Wibberley and his Dixie Heights squad weren't in action this past week and are scheduled to return to the field Friday night against Highlands.

