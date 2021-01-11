After a 5-7 finish to the 2020 season, Head Coach Tyson Helton's record at WKU after two seasons sits at 14-11. InsideHilltopperSports breaks down each WKU FBS era coach's performance after two seasons, comparing them to Helton's below:

Head Coach Tyson Helton departs the team jet as they arrive in Mobile, AL for the Lending Tree Bowl. (Photo: @WKUFootball Twitter)

WKU FBS Era Coaches After 2 Seasons Coach Record Conf. Record Avg. Points For Avg. Points Against Bowl Record Tyson Helton '19-'20 14-11 10-5 22.2 22.7 1-1 Mike Sanford Jr. '17-'18 9-16 6-10 23.3 27.3 0-1 Jeff Brohm '14-'15 20-7 12-4 44.4 32.9 2-0 Bobby Petrino* '13 8-4 4-3 30.8 24.6 0-0 Willie Taggart '10-'11 9-15 9-7 22.9 29.0 0-0 David Elson** '08-'09 2-22 0-13 19.0 33.4 0-0

Beautiful 4-Bedroom, 3-Bath Home located at 287 Leon Drive! Listed at $324,999. Call Ken TODAY for your private showing!

David Elson (39-43 career record at WKU from 2003-2009) Elson's actual first two seasons as Head Coach of the Hilltoppers were 2003 and 2004, in which he totaled an 18-7 record and two NCAA Division I-AA (now FCS) playoff appearances. In the Hilltoppers' inaugural FBS season in 2008 they would only get victories over former rivals Eastern Kentucky and Murray State. The following season in 2009, Elson would not have even that much fortune as WKU would play only one FCS opponent resulting in an abysmal 0-12 season.

Willie Taggart (16-20 career record at WKU from 2010-2012) Taggart, whose jersey has been retired by WKU, did not have as much success with the headset as he did in the shoulder pads. Although he was only the Hilltoppers' second coach in the FBS era, Taggart struggled greatly in his first season going 2-10 with wins over only Louisiana-Lafayette and Arkansas State. Following up in 2011, Taggart and the Tops were much more respectable going 7-5, winning seven out of their last eight games in the regular season, including a five-game Sun Belt Conference winning streak.

Bobby Petrino (8-4 career record at WKU in 2013) Familiar with the Bluegrass State, coaching at Louisville from 2003-2006, Petrino brought WKU its best FBS era record at the time in 2013. The 2013 season saw the Hilltoppers grab victories over in-state rival Kentucky, and FBS independents Army and Navy. WKU ended its season on a four-game winning streak as future Hilltopper great Brandon Doughty would see his first starts behind center in Petrino's only campaign in Bowling Green.

Jeff Brohm (30-10 career record at WKU from 2014-2016) The only Hilltopper coach to lead his team to three straight bowls, Brohm built a tradition of excellence at WKU that has yet to be matched by the coaches that have seceded him. In his first season at the helm, WKU averaged over 44 points per game, scoring under 34 points just once that season. 2014, the Hilltoppers' first season in Conference USA, would include one of Brohm's signature wins, a 67-66 shootout victory at number 19 ranked Marshall to end the regular season. The Tops would finish 8-5. In his second season, Brohm accomplished something no other coach in FBS history at WKU ever has--a 10 win season. With a 12-2 record and a C-USA title, the 2015 season would go down as the greatest year in WKU FBS history, capped off with a Miami Beach Bowl victory over South Florida.

Mike Sanford Jr. (9-16 career record at WKU from 2017-2018) With expectations as high as they'd ever been for the Hilltopper football program, Sanford crumbled under immense pressure. His first season in 2017 saw a 6-6 regular season record, which was passable, but would ultimately end in a Cure Bowl loss handing Sanford his first losing season as head coach at WKU. 2018 was unacceptable for the new standard of the program as the Hilltoppers finished 3-9, their worst record since 2010. Sanford is the only coach in the FBS era at WKU to be fired.