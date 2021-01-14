Western Kentucky head football coach Tyson Helton has made some staff changes this offseason, with the latest three being the promotion of Maurice Crum to defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, Stephen Hamby to offensive line coach and Carlos Locklyn to running backs coach.

Crum, replacing Clayton White who is now the defensive coordinator at South Carolina, spent last season serving as the Hilltoppers' co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach and has been on staff since the 2017 season.

After working alongside White and helping lead the WKU defense for multiple years now, Crum is extremely excited to now be in charge of the unit.

"I'm over-the-top. I'm elated," Crum said. "I can't sleep because I'm so fired up. First day of school-type feeling. I'm extremely honored to be in this position, and really excited just to work. We're going to be a very competitive football team. I want competition from the coaches, I want competition from the players. I want everything about us to be about competing."

Crum fully takes over a defense that allowed just 25.3 points and 348.7 yards per game this past season, including only 177.3 passing yards. The Hilltoppers ranked eighth among FBS teams in passing yards allowed, 28th in total yards allowed and 41st in points allowed.

The WKU defense was led by players such as DeAngelo Malone, Juwuan Jones, Jeremy Darvin, Omari Alexander and Nick Days – all guys who will return for next season, Crum said. In addition to that group, the Toppers are also bringing in multiple transfers from Power Five schools.

"We're excited for the guys that we have and the guys that decided to come back and play football here for WKU," Crum said. "I think it's shaping up really good with a mix of what we have and what we're bringing in. That's going to increase the competition in the building. We really like the players that we have coming back, but we also wanted them to be pushed."