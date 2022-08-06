Cunningham, Ignont, Days detail WKU's defensive progression

As the Hilltoppers closed out another week of Fall Camp, WKU assistant coach and inside linebackers coach Travis Cunningham, linebacker Will Ignont and linebacker Nicholas Days went in-depth on the progression of the linebacker room and provided a sneak peek into this year's defense. Cunningham, who was formerly the defensive coordinator for Georgia Southern, is one of the most recent additions to the coaching staff as he was hired to coach the inside linebackers this past June. He opened up about how it felt to be coaching at Western Kentucky and revealed his excitement for the season.

"Thankful to Coach Helton and Coach Summers for bringing me here for this opportunity. It's a great program, great organization, phenomenal culture and a great linebacker group." — Travis Cunningham

Cunningham said that the linebacker room is quite large and there's several older players and graduates. He said he's incredibly excited to have the opportunity to earn the trust and respect of his players day in and day out. He said that he's been liking what he's been seeing from both Ignont and Days on the field. He said Ignont has been highly motivated and has been showcasing great leadership qualities while Days has a great personality, works hard and asks questions.



"We certainly got a very large room. Got a lot of old guys, got quite a few graduates in a row. ... I certainly feel blessed and fortunate for them to give me an opportunity to earn trust and respect on a daily basis." — Travis Cunningham

Ignont, who missed spring practice due to a surgery he had last November, was back on the field this past week to prepare for his final season of eligibility. He discussed how it felt to be back for a final season and revealed what he's been working on. Ignont revealed that although he initially wanted to hang up his jersey, he decided to stay to set an example for the younger players. He said he wanted to play as hard and quick as he possibly can.

"I can't really describe the feeling. It's my last year of college football, so I was really looking to leave, but I set the example for the younger guys and play as hard and fast as I can." — Will Ignont

Ignont said if anything, the goal these past few months has been to make the necessary adjustments and improvements to this year's defense. He said overall, the defense is much stronger than before and will be making lots of explosive plays.

"If anything, we're just trying to be better than we were last year. I think across the board, we're a better defense overall and I feel like we're going to make a lot of explosive plays on our end." — Will Ignont

Days, who was another crucial part of the defense last season, said that the improvements made to the defense have made it much easier to disrupt the offense and put pressure on the quarterback. He added that it will not only be fun to execute this new system on the field, but he said that the fans are going to love it.

"With this new system, and just being able to be so disruptive and come in and just apply pressure on the quarterback, it's gonna be fun. It's gonna be real fun to play and real fun to watch." — Nicholas Days

Days said that Coach Summers has been an incredible mentor for all those on the defense. In addition to being a great person, coach and leader, he said that he demands composure, discipline and more from his players.

"Coach Summers is a great guy, a great coach, great leader. He demands a lot of us. Composure, discipline, things that you want in a coach, something you expect." — Nicholas Days