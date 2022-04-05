 Western Kentucky Hilltopper Football-Davis and Moses talk progress in week three of spring practice
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-05 21:56:36 -0500') }} football Edit

Davis and Moses talk progress in week three of spring practice

Redshirt junior running back Jakairi Moses following spring practice.
Redshirt junior running back Jakairi Moses following spring practice. (Drew Toennies)
Drew Toennies • InsideHilltopperSports
Staff Writer
@drew_toennies

Western Kentucky kicked off their third week of spring practice on Tuesday afternoon, battling wet, rainy conditions on the field.

WKU assistant coach and running backs coach Enrique Davis talked about how the Hilltoppers have been performing in spring practice so far in week three and his expectations moving forward.

"They've been going pretty good. I think all seven of the backs have really put forth the effort to try to be better this year than last year."
— Enrique Davis

Davis also talked about his expectations for all seven of his running backs as the Hilltoppers continue spring practice.

"We are looking for people to be great student-athletes in everything they do, embrace and embody the culture. ... From a running back's standpoint, individuals that take good care of the ball."
— Enrique Davis

Davis also talked about sophomore running back Kye Robichaux, a walk-on last season that has worked hard to earn himself a scholarship.

"I think he definitely has that quote unquote walk-on mentality even though he's an individual who has now earned himself a scholarship. He's not full, he's still humble."
— Enrique Davis

Redshirt junior running back Jakairi Moses talked about stepping into a leadership role as one of the most experienced running backs on the team.


"Just come every day with a mindset to lead the group, come every day ready to work, lead those guys by example and come work."
— Jakairi Moses

Moses also talked about what he's taken away from both the offense and defense so far in spring practice.

"The competitive aspect of our team, the intensity on both sides. We come in here and we compete every day and iron sharpens iron."
— Jakairi Moses

Moses additionally shared his thoughts on Robichaux and his expectations for the sophomore running back next season.

"I see Kai as a quick learner, he played and he was doing good at it. I expect Kai to take our game up to another level."
— Jakairi Moses

Western Kentucky will continue week three of spring practice on Thursday at Houchens-Smith Stadium.

****

Talk about it on RED TOWEL TALK.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

Follow us on Twitter: @WKU_Rivals, @SeanW_Rivals, @Drew_Toennies, @TheCaseyWarner, @HanaLei91, @DBo83, @Derrick_Deen

Like us on FACEBOOK.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}