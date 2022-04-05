Davis and Moses talk progress in week three of spring practice
Western Kentucky kicked off their third week of spring practice on Tuesday afternoon, battling wet, rainy conditions on the field.
WKU assistant coach and running backs coach Enrique Davis talked about how the Hilltoppers have been performing in spring practice so far in week three and his expectations moving forward.
Davis also talked about his expectations for all seven of his running backs as the Hilltoppers continue spring practice.
Davis also talked about sophomore running back Kye Robichaux, a walk-on last season that has worked hard to earn himself a scholarship.
Redshirt junior running back Jakairi Moses talked about stepping into a leadership role as one of the most experienced running backs on the team.
Moses also talked about what he's taken away from both the offense and defense so far in spring practice.
Moses additionally shared his thoughts on Robichaux and his expectations for the sophomore running back next season.
Western Kentucky will continue week three of spring practice on Thursday at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
