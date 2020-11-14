Last week, Western Kentucky’s defense was as stout as could be and only allowed Florida Atlantic to score 10 points. However, the Hilltoppers’ offense struggled and it ultimately dropped a 10-6 decision in Boca Raton.

Fast forward one week and the defense again dominated — and this time was rewarded for its play.

Devon Key became the program’s FBS Era all-time leader in career tackles, DeAngelo Malone set the program’s FBS Era record for all-time career sacks, Ricky Barber had an all-out dominant performance and the defensive unit as a whole recorded six sacks in a 10-7 win over Southern Miss on Saturday at Houchens-Smith Stadium.

Snapping a two-game losing streak, the Hilltoppers (3-6 overall, 2-3 Conference USA) led 7-0 after the opening quarter and 10-0 at halftime. Southern Miss (2-6, 1-3) scored a touchdown and got within 10-7 early into the fourth quarter, but WKU’s defense was able to make the final stand and come out on top.

"Great team win," WKU coach Tyson Helton said. "Very, very proud of our football team. Hats off to our defense — that's what you want your defense to do."

The Toppers will try for a second straight win next Saturday as they host Florida International at 1 p.m. ESPN3 will be carrying the broadcast.

After Southern Miss punted on its opening drive, WKU put together a successful first series for itself.

Covering 91 yards with nine plays in 4:20, quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome kept it himself and scored from five yards out to give the Hilltoppers a 7-0 lead at the 9:07 mark of the first quarter. Pigrome facilitated a smooth drive — connecting with wide receiver Xavier Lane twice for gains of 18 and 47 yards — to set up his touchdown run and get the Toppers off to a nice start.

WKU added to its lead with a 24-yard field goal by Brayden Narveson early into the second quarter. Although Pigrome converted two fourth downs with a pair of runs to keep the drive alive, the Hilltoppers ultimately couldn’t convert on third down in the red zone and had to settle for Narveson’s kick, but it went straight through the uprights and put them up 10-0 at the 12:54 mark.

USM had the chance to get on the scoreboard with 4:40 remaining in the half, but Briggs Bourgeois’ 42-yard field goal attempt sailed wide right and WKU would soon take its 10-point advantage into the locker room at the break.

The Toppers outgained the Golden Eagles 204-113 in the first half, went 4-for-9 on third downs and had a 18:48-11:12 advantage in time of possession. Pigrome was 13-for-23 passing for 152 yards through a half of play, while Lane was leading the team in receiving with four receptions for 79 yards.

Pigrome finished 19-for-30 for 183 yards and rushed for 32 yards on 14 carries. Lane tallied five catches for 90 yards, and fellow receivers Mitchell Tinsley and Josh Simon finished with 35 and 30 yards, respectively.

The Hilltoppers outgained Southern Miss 304-221, went 6-for-16 on third downs and had a 34:42-25:18 advantage in time of possession.

Following a scoreless third quarter, Southern Miss delivered the first points of the fourth — capping a 12-play, 90-yard series with a six-yard TD run by running back Kevin Perkins to cut WKU’s lead to just 10-7 at the 10:30 mark.

Southern Miss had the ball at midfield after a WKU punt with 1:44 remaining in the game, but the Golden Eagles’ drive went no where — and quarterback Trey Lowe threw an incomplete pass on fourth down — to seal the much-needed victory for the Hilltoppers.