Doege talks transition after WKU's second spring practice

Western Kentucky held their second spring practice of the offseason on Thursday at Houchens-Smith Stadium. The Hilltoppers were joined by former quarterback Bailey Zappe, who was practicing with the Hilltoppers while he awaits Pro Day. It was later revealed that the former WKU legend was providing his leadership to the candidates for starting quarterback.
WKU co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ben Arbuckle talked about how things have been going on the field following the conclusion of practice.
"Things have gone really well, I'm honestly encouraged by the energy and effort our guys have been bringing to practice. I'm really excited to see everything they're learning in the meeting room translates on the field."
— Ben Arbuckle
Arbuckle talked about his expectations for the offense in spring practices and how they have done two practices into the spring football slate.
"The expectation was to see guys who were successful on the team last year, to grow into roles of leadership and start becoming those playmakers. And they've done a phenomenal job with it."
— Ben Arbuckle
Arbuckle is filling the shoes of former offensive coordinator Zach Kittley, who is the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Texas Tech. He spoke about how the transition was for him.
"The staff we have is awesome. Those guys have really helped me ease into this transition, because they work so hard."
— Ben Arbuckle
West Virginia transfer quarterback Jarret Doege was showcasing his arm strength in practice. Doege talked about his transition from West Virginia to Western Kentucky and what ultimately sold him on the Hilltoppers.
"A lot of things went into it. Coach Helton, I really vibe with him and believe in what he's doing. Two, Coach Arbuckle. I've known him for a very long time."
— Jarret Doege
Former WKU quarterback Bailey Zappe was practicing with the Hilltoppers, providing leadership to the candidates for starting quarterback.
"He set the standard here and I'm not really here to break his record. So I'm gonna try, but I'm here to win football games and do what I can do win games."
— Jarret Doege
WKU offensive lineman Rusty Stats also talked about his takeaways from the second day of spring football.
"I'm feeling really great. ... We're competing like crazy, scoring touchdowns, we're celebrating, defense is getting picks. The energy is like I haven't seen."
— Rusty Staats
Staats talked about how team chemistry was a big focus in spring practice, being able to trust your teammates.
"There's a chemistry that gets built out there. Just trusting the guy to your right, trusting the guy to your left. That's what we want to do when we come out here, build chemistry."
— Rusty Staats
The Hilltoppers will close out spring practice for this week on Saturday at Houchens-Industries Stadium.