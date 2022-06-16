DuPont Manual (Ky.) 2024 G Damone King contacted by WKU

Western Kentucky has expressed interest in another in-state recruit as they contact 2024 guard Damone King, an emerging junior at Dupont Manual High School in Louisville, KY. The 6-foot-1 combo guard spoke with InsideHilltopperSports.com about how it felt to get contacted by the Hilltoppers and talked about his relationship with the coaching staff. He revealed that he has a great relationship with WKU associate head coach Phil Cunningham and is continuing to learn more about head coach Rick Stansbury and assistant coach Martin Cross.

“It felt great to be a guy that got contacted as soon as the clock hit midnight, that was very important to me. I have the best relationship with Coach Cunningham and I’m building a relationship with Coach Cross and Coach Stansbury.” — Damone King

King said that he was contacted by Coach Cunningham at exactly noon on Wednesday and that played a huge role in his recruitment. He also revealed that he was in attendance at Western Kentucky's team camp this past weekend, and said he had a great experience being on campus. King revealed that he played in three out of five games this past weekend at the Hilltoppers' team camp as he sat out the third and fourth matchups because of a slight injury. He returned in the fifth contest against Pikeville High School, which he said the entire coaching staff was watching. King was explosive in the final contest, recording 20 points, five rebounds and 10 assists. His performance caught the attention of Coach Stansbury, who talked with him after the game.

“The whole coaching staff was there to watch us play Pikeville. It was amazing I finished the game with a win and Coach Stansbury and I talked after the game.” — Damone King

King said that one thing that stood out to him from his conversation with Coach Stansbury was the fact that he was compared to WKU guard Dayvion McKnight, which he said was extremely memorable. King said he also got to talk with McKnight this weekend, Jamarion Sharp and a few others.

I was also chatting with Dayvion McKnight this past weekend, and Coach Stansbury said my game is similar to his, which stood out to me.” — Damone King

King said that while he doesn't hold an offer from Western Kentucky, he is confident he will receive one soon, and is eager to return to campus for a visit, possibly even this fall. King said he's no stranger to Western Kentucky's program as he revealed he knows former WKU guard A.J. Slaughter, who played for the Hilltoppers from 2006 to 2010. King said he's even been over to Slaughter's house. He also said that he is familiar with Western Kentucky's skills trainer.

“I’m very excited and I know it’s coming soon but I can’t say much about that. I’ll probably be back in the fall for a visit.” — Damone King

The rising junior talked about his high school career at DuPont Manual and revealed how his coaching staff has played a role in his development, as well as his recruitment process. He said his coaching staff helped prepare him for the early contact period on June 15 and have kept him motivated to get better as well.

“DuPont Manual has played a big role in my development. They prepared me by telling me about how everything will go from June 15th moving forward and telling me what to look for when I make my college decision.” — Damone King