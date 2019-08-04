He details his official visit with the Hilltoppers and what's next on his visit calendar with InsideHilltopperSports.com .

The three-star prospect took his first official visit to Western Kentucky back on June 26th and has developed a close relationship with head coach Rick Stansbury throughout the recruiting process.

On August 1st, Morton Ranch (Tex.) power forward Eddie Lampkin released his top five that includes the likes of Arkansas, Seton Hall, Texas A&M, TCU, and Western Kentucky.

- On what stood out about his official visit:

"I like Coach (Rick) Stansbury. I went out there with my mom and my coach and we got real close with Coach Stansbury. I like their arena a lot. I like Bowling Green a lot, it's a basketball city."

- On what he likes about Coach Stansbury:

"I like that he keeps it one hundred. He told me that if I come there that he will get me the ball and play through my mistakes. He told me if Charles Bassey goes to the league it would be a good situation for me, if not, I'll still come in and he'll try to play me and Charles at the same time. Charles and me will play the four, so he's always kept it one hundred with me from day one."

- On what he learned about Western Kentucky's program during his visit:

"I learned a lot. I really didn't know that much coming in and then I realized how big of a sports school they are and the winning programs they have there."

- On his relationship with the whole WKU staff:

"Every coach on their staff calls me at least once a week and I talk to Coach Stansbury everyday."

- On hanging out with the current WKU players during his visit:

"Jeremiah (Gambrell) was my player host. He's from Houston and he was just telling me that it's way different there than Houston and he said you have support from everybody in the whole city. After I ate with the players, went to the gym and shot around, we all got close."

- On what's next with his recruiting process:

"I have an official to TCU on the 30th (of August) and I'm trying to set up officials really to all the other schools in my top five."

- On whether he'll sign in the December or the spring:

"Right now I'm just wanting to wait. I don't want to force nothing. I just want to wait and see the situation play out."

---Rivals.com National Analyst Eric Bossi offered his take on Lampkin at this summer's NBPA Top 100 in Charlottesville, Va.:

The wide-bodied big man was playing with incredible energy and had a few dunks in traffic -- and celebrations for them -- that brought the assembled media into laughter and sent other players running onto the court. The guy likes contact and has a charisma about him.