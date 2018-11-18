BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - WKU intercepted five UTEP passes in the first half and raced out to a 40-0 halftime lead to secure its eighth consecutive victory on Senior Night.

The Hilltoppers (2-9, 1-6 C-USA) intercepted Miner quarterbacks Kai Locksley and Brandon Jones on their first four drives of the game, and Gaej Walker returned a pick just before halftime for a touchdown to give WKU it's largest lead of the Mike Sanford era.

It meant even more that it came on the final home game for WKU's 10-member senior class.

"I'm happy for the senior class and these players," said head coach Mike Sanford. "It was a theme this whole week starting, back on Sunday, that in this last game at Houchens-Smith Stadium would be all for these players and these seniors and for nobody else. We challenged 'how much are you willing to give to get the result' and outcome that we've been desperately wanting. The locker room right now is long overdue to have that kind of celebration."

The five interceptions were all recorded by five different players as everyone seemed to get in on the action in WKU's secondary. Sophomore Roger Cray got his hands on the first pass attempt from Locksley on UTEP's opening play of the game.

After senior D'Andre Ferby scored the first of his two touchdowns on the ground four plays later, senior Drell Greene seemingly played center field on Locksley's next toss down field marking the second pick of the evening in as many plays.

The Hilltoppers needed just four plays again to make it 20-0.

A change at quarterback for the Miners (1-10, 1-6 C-USA) didn't change the result on the next drive as junior Ta'Corian Darden intercepted Brandon Jones. Ferby added his second score of the game - and quarter - with a seven-yard rush to put WKU up 27-0.

On Jones' next pass attempt, sophomore Devon Key decided it was his time to get in on the action as he pulled down the fourth interception of the quarter to tie WKU's FBS-era record for interceptions in a game.

Sophomore quarterback Steven Duncan, in his fourth start of the season, threw for 214 yards on 19-of-31 passing with two touchdowns to juniors Quin Jernighan and Lucky Jackson. Ferby led all rushers with 69 yards on 18 carries and his first two-score game since Eastern Kentucky in 2017.

Jernighan's seven catches for 82 yards were both career highs.