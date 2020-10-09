InsideHilltopperSports - Film Breakdown- Marshall

Marshall if you haven't Herd (get it?) has a special group this season. A freshman humming at the helm of the offense. Stud running back. Freaky wideouts. A physical offensive line. A defense that flies to the ball. There's not many weak spots in Marshall's armor when you look at the tape, but what exactly is it they do well? Let's find out.

Senior tailback Brenden Knox has been incredible in the first two games of the 2020 season. Knox is a physical back who plays with a low center of gravity and good pad level. Combine his physicality with the offensive line he runs behind and that immediately presents issues for a defense from the get go. The Herd do a really good job of running inside zone with Knox. Inside zone as you may have seen last week in my film breakdown or known of beforehand, is when the entire offensive line blocks in one direction as the back receives the handoff. With WKU's defensive identity being a 4-2-5, that means they'll have four defensive linemen on the field. When Marshall runs inside zone, they'll leave the backside defensive end unblocked (either will be DeAngelo Malone or Juwan Jones), but only for a moment. Against App State, Marshall would have a tight end line up behind one of the tackles and sift block at the snap whichever defensive end was left unblocked. A sift block is when the tight end starts on one side of the formation then runs across to block the unblocked guy on the opposite side of the formation, so that way Marshall leaves no one unblocked up front.

Marshall likes to get their freshman QB Grant Wells involved in the running game. Much like MTSU, Marshall runs zone read to give Wells a chance to make defenses pay with his legs. It looks like inside zone and becomes inside zone if Wells decides to give it off to Knox, but if Wells keeps it, he takes on whoever is in the opposite side of the field sitting in the cutback lanes (typically a corner or defensive end). Wells can move, not like O'Hara can but he has solid straight line speed.

In terms of the passing game, Marshall is fairly vertical in their attack. When they need a big play, Doc Holliday trusts Grant Wells to deliver. In the third quarter of their game against App State, the offense struggled to sustain drives until Holliday called for Wells to take a shot downfield. When the Herd take shots downfield, it typically is four verticals with a potential switch release/scissors concept in the middle of the field to confuse the defensive backfield.

Outside of taking shots downfield, Marshall really likes to utilize different route combinations on each half of the field. One in particular they prefer is the smash concept (hitch on the outside, corner route from the slot). WKU's DBs better have their running shoes on because it will be a track meet. Marshall has a lot of speed on the outside, so they do a really good job of gaining separation. Xavier Gaines is the receiver to watch out for, he's a tight end/wideout hybrid who runs well and has a large catch radius. Whenever Marshall stretches the field, Gaines typically ends up being the guy running up the middle seam. Expect to see Antwon Kincade and Devon Key be responsible for him for most of the afternoon.

Back to Wells, he's natural in the pocket. He slides around and feels pressure well for a freshman. There haven't been any glaring weaknesses that show up through Marshall's first two games for him. However I do think the best way to get a freshman QB off his game is to get after him. With that being said, the defensive line will have to show up in the most dire way this Saturday for the Tops to have a chance.