InsideHilltopperSports - Film Breakdown: UAB

Bill Clark's squad is good. They are almost a carbon copy of what Marshall is outside of the Herd having better quarterback play from their freshman Grant Wells. UAB is probably itching for payback this weekend after the Hilltoppers upset the Blazers last fall in the Houch to jumpstart their 9-4 season. This time, UAB is loaded with play makers and a home field advantage like any other in college football.

As I write this, I am assuming that UAB will be rolling with Bryson Lucero under center on Saturday. Like Tyler Johnston III, Bill Clark trusts this kid's ability to throw it down field. Lucero has been turnover-free outside of UAB's matchup against UTSA and his play style is much similar to Johnston's in the sense that he lofts it up for the playmakers on the outside (Myron Mitchell and Austin Watkins Jr.) to go win at the catch point. UAB runs guys vertical very often in all kinds of down and distance situations. They'll run post routes, deep corners, whatever they can do to create opportunities for the NFL-caliber receivers they have on the outside a chance to make a big play.

Lucero is very raw in terms of his mechanics and skill set. He can take a hit on the chin and still deliver with his arm strength. But as a freshman, he still hasn't learned when to take a sack. Multiple times against UTSA Lucero was under distress and ended up trying to turn nothing into something. Almost all of his ugly plays come from him trying to do too much. So if WKU has one thing going for them Saturday it's that Lucero plays loose which can lead to mistakes.

UAB has two extremities in their passing attack: one of them is take shots downfield and the other is their screen game. In second and third and medium/short situations, the Blazers love to run screens to get their playmakers the ball in space. The screen passes that UAB uses either consist of going five wide and throwing it to the field side of the formation or leaking a running back out of the backfield behind two or three offensive linemen and letting them go. The running back screens are longer-developing plays so I think WKU can capitalize on that. I believe Jeremy Darvin's interception in last year's game came on a screen play, so the Tops know what they're getting in this sense on Saturday.

Here's where the offense gets tricky to slow down: they don't rely on the 50/50 balls they chuck downfield. This is a very balanced offense due to the workhorse back they have in Spencer Brown. Brown is such a physical north-south runner. UAB doesn't do anything fancy with him; the Blazers stick to outside zone/power type runs to get the defense moving east to west so that Brown can drop his shoulder on whatever defenders he meets in the hole. Spencer Brown will get the chance, especially against a four man front, to put his foot in the ground, choose a hole and go like he has all season. That is most evident on tape against South Alabama and Central Arkansas. I think outside of Miami this is the best defensive front that UAB will have seen all season. The numbers don't show it for the Tops, but talent wise they can and have given Brown problems in the past. It's going to be vital for the Tops defense to flow to the ball as quickly as possible, because Brown looks like a much stronger and more violent runner on tape this season. Therefore, putting the defensive backs in position to play one-on-one with him is not the best idea.