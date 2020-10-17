InsideHilltopperSports - Film Breakdown: UAB

Film Breakdown: UAB
The Tops stumble into this weekend licking their wounds from last week, and it doesn't get any easier as they face off against last season's C-USA runner-ups, the UAB Blazers.
Bill Clark's squad is good. They are almost a carbon copy of what Marshall is outside of the Herd having better quarterback play from their freshman Grant Wells. UAB is probably itching for payback this weekend after the Hilltoppers upset the Blazers last fall in the Houch to jumpstart their 9-4 season. This time, UAB is loaded with play makers and a home field advantage like any other in college football.
Offense
As I write this, I am assuming that UAB will be rolling with Bryson Lucero under center on Saturday. Like Tyler Johnston III, Bill Clark trusts this kid's ability to throw it down field. Lucero has been turnover-free outside of UAB's matchup against UTSA and his play style is much similar to Johnston's in the sense that he lofts it up for the playmakers on the outside (Myron Mitchell and Austin Watkins Jr.) to go win at the catch point. UAB runs guys vertical very often in all kinds of down and distance situations. They'll run post routes, deep corners, whatever they can do to create opportunities for the NFL-caliber receivers they have on the outside a chance to make a big play.
Lucero is very raw in terms of his mechanics and skill set. He can take a hit on the chin and still deliver with his arm strength. But as a freshman, he still hasn't learned when to take a sack. Multiple times against UTSA Lucero was under distress and ended up trying to turn nothing into something. Almost all of his ugly plays come from him trying to do too much. So if WKU has one thing going for them Saturday it's that Lucero plays loose which can lead to mistakes.
UAB has two extremities in their passing attack: one of them is take shots downfield and the other is their screen game. In second and third and medium/short situations, the Blazers love to run screens to get their playmakers the ball in space. The screen passes that UAB uses either consist of going five wide and throwing it to the field side of the formation or leaking a running back out of the backfield behind two or three offensive linemen and letting them go. The running back screens are longer-developing plays so I think WKU can capitalize on that. I believe Jeremy Darvin's interception in last year's game came on a screen play, so the Tops know what they're getting in this sense on Saturday.
Here's where the offense gets tricky to slow down: they don't rely on the 50/50 balls they chuck downfield. This is a very balanced offense due to the workhorse back they have in Spencer Brown. Brown is such a physical north-south runner. UAB doesn't do anything fancy with him; the Blazers stick to outside zone/power type runs to get the defense moving east to west so that Brown can drop his shoulder on whatever defenders he meets in the hole. Spencer Brown will get the chance, especially against a four man front, to put his foot in the ground, choose a hole and go like he has all season. That is most evident on tape against South Alabama and Central Arkansas. I think outside of Miami this is the best defensive front that UAB will have seen all season. The numbers don't show it for the Tops, but talent wise they can and have given Brown problems in the past. It's going to be vital for the Tops defense to flow to the ball as quickly as possible, because Brown looks like a much stronger and more violent runner on tape this season. Therefore, putting the defensive backs in position to play one-on-one with him is not the best idea.
Defense
This UAB defense is pretty solid in terms of defending the pass. Credited they also haven't faced any crazy talented QBs outside of D'Eriq King at Miami, they are holding opponents to 152.3 passing yards a game. UAB does a really good job of blending man to man and zone coverage together to confuse opposing quarterbacks. Often times UAB will show cover 2 or 4 at the beginning of a snap and roll into 3. So whoever starts at QB for the Tops this weekend needs to be aware of the deception the UAB secondary will use.
The Blazers are really good at the linebacker spot too. Noah Wilder is a thumper who fits the run really well and plays with a high motor. Kristopher Moll is much of the same, these guys aren't the best in coverage but they are high IQ guys who fly to the ball and play relentless. I'd rank this duo third in terms of who the Tops have played so far and that's really saying something when the two groups of linebackers I'd place ahead of these guys are Louisville and Marshall.
I do think that the defensive line is not as spectacular as they were a year ago for the Blazers, the loss of Garrett Marino did not help their cause. UAB's outside backers are really good at rushing the passer, so most of their sacks come from those guys instead of the actual defensive line. The edge rushers are fairly athletic and twitchy who like WIlder and Koll are relentless. When it comes to defending the run they do struggle because the skill set of this front remains in rushing the passer.
Overall
UAB to me is a carbon copy of Marshall as aforementioned. The running game is the focal point of what Western will need to slow down. It'll be hard for UAB to take shots downfield if the run game can't get going to keep the defense honest. Last year WKU was able to slow down Spencer Brown and force Tyler Johnston to sling it recklessly around the yard and it cost UAB in the turnover category. The same formula will be needed from the defense on Saturday if they plan on pulling off the upset at Legion Field and ruining the Blazers' home win streak. The offense is a question mark going into this one because nobody knows who's starting for the Hilltoppers. If it's Kevaris Thomas, he's gonna have to take shots downfield to keep the UAB secondary in check. If it's Pigrome, he's going to have to take care of the ball. Nonetheless, it's a tall order for the Tops to get it done this weekend.