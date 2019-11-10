WKU punched their ticket to bowl eligibility by taking down SEC opponent, Arkansas. Let’s look at what we learned from this game.

A Tale of Two Arkansas Teams WKU’s fortunes looked bleak after being shocked early in the season by the FCS’ University of Central Arkansas. However, it was WKU that did the shocking this time around against the Arkansas Razorbacks. For example, the WKU defense was much hungrier than that first game of the season against UCA. Coach Clayton White’s defense looks as good as advertised as it made Arkansas one-dimensional. The Tops held Arkansas to only 12 first downs in the game. The 2-7 squad only materialized 87 yards in the air against Western, leaving them to have to win the game from the ground. Although, the Razorbacks rushed for 253 yards on on 28 attempts, the ability of the Tops to stifle an SEC opponent is noteworthy.

Top Shelf Meanwhile, WKU’s offense looked as good as it has all season. The Tops had a very balanced attack on the ground and in the air. Phenom Gaej Walker kept impressing as he hit 129 yards on 10 carries to lead the running attack, which accounted for four of WKU’s touchdowns. Jahcour Pearson led the wide receivers with 120 yards and and a touchdown, followed by Lucky Jackson with 73 yards. In all, the Tops amassed 478 yards and showed what they can do when everyone plays loose and with confidence, something that had been missing the past couple of games.

Storey-Book Return Saturday’s game also marked an emotional return for Ty Storey, who left Arkansas to come to WKU after losing the starting job there. Boy, did Storey show the Razorbacks what they are missing this season. Mr. Accuracy, as he should be called, torched his former squad by going 22-32 for 213 yards. But what’s more, Storey has been able to lead this team with calm and poise, that has helped to steady the waters when the Tops were struggling. Storey has the same qualities of leadership that made Brandon Doughty and Mike White so successful on the Hill. In only one season, Storey has helped change the fortunes of this Topper squad.

Going Bowling While the Tops are now bowl eligible, there is no guarantees... yet anyways. WKU will need at least one more “W” in the win column to comfortably guarantee themselves a bowl game. Next week, the team can rest and get focused for this home stretch. Rest will be important since a tough Southern Miss and an always chippy Middle Tennessee State stand in the way of a 7th victory. The Tops are also fighting for a chance to win the division crown. While they sit behind Florida Atlantic and Marshall, if a few puzzle pieces fall into place and the Tops can win out, there may be a place for them atop the division... and maybe the top of the conference.