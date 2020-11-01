InsideHilltopperSports - Five Things We Learned from BYU’s 41-10 Blowout of WKU

The way the season has been trending for WKU, it was really no surprise that WKU didn’t put up much fight on the road against the #11 Cougars of BYU. Yet and still, there is always something to be learned every time the Tops take the field. So here’s what we learned from this week’s game.

They Are Who We Thought They Were Unfortunately for WKU, this team rolled into a gun fight without a weapon. This BYU team is good and no matter who is playing them, you have to be on you’re A-game. WKU has yet to find their A-game this season. Yes, I know that the Tops have had a tough schedule going against 3 top 25 teams, but this team has had trouble finding it way. Something I keep coming back to is the belief that this team is as good on paper as any mid-major in the country and better than some teams in the Power 5. So what is the problem? The lack of ability to play a consistent game. Only against MTSU did the Tops look like it was the best team on the field. Every other game, WKU looked outmatched and uncomfortable. The team needs someone to step up as the leader and provide the spark for the rest of the team to follow. Who will that be? I'm waiting to find out.

Penalized I mentioned earlier the Tops would have needed to play nearly perfect football Saturday to have had a real chance against BYU. That would have to include not racking up penalties the Cougars could seize upon. Well that didn’t happen. WKU got called for 10 penalties for 96 yards. That’s just 10 yards less than the Tops total passing output for the game of 106 yards. Let that sink in for a moment. Two targeting penalties, one against Devon Key in the first half and one against Kendrick Simpkins as well as several unnecessary roughness calls

Dance With Me Outside of the game, one thing I learned is that Big Red and BYU's mascot, Cosmo have some pretty sweet moves when they dance together. Both mascots were embroiled in controversy earlier this year during the national mascot challenge, in which Cosmo was crowned champion after an investigation in voter fraud in the finals between him and Big Red. However Saturday, the two seemed to kiss and make up and even jammed to Michael Jackson's "Thriller". While it's clear that Cosmo is inspired by Shabba Doo and his breakdancing ability, Big Red held his own and showed why he is one of the most prolific dancing mascots the game has ever seen. In the end, they came together for some MJ moves and entertained the crowd and everyone came away a winner.

Walker’s Impact Now back to the game itself. One of the few bright spots in the WKU offense is the resurgence of Gaej Walker and the running game. WKU kept pace with Cougars on the ground by netting 156 yards to BYU's 166. This is due in large part to Walker's 75-yards and a stronger concentration on the running game. WKU had 34 total carries... two more than BYU. That success running the ball gave WKU its best chances all night to keep this game close. As the Tops go through the rest of the season, transforming into a mostly running team may pay off dividends. This takes the pressure off of Pigrome (and Thomas when he plays) to make the right passes, something that both have struggled with all season. This might be Coach Helton and crew's best shot at stringing together some wins to close out this season.