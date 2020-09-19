InsideHilltopperSports - Five Things We Learned: WKU Gets Burned By the Liberty Flames, 30-24

Still smarting from a uninspired and lopsided first game with the Louisville Cardinals, WKU Football opened its home slate hoping to find its mojo before it fell to 0-2. Well the Tops weren't able to extinguish the Flames of Liberty University. Here's what we learned in Saturday's loss.

Stalled Return Game One of the first things that struck me during the game was the fact WKU couldn't move the rock in the return game. While Liberty was able to get some pretty decent field position on most of their punt and kickoff returns, WKU usually stayed pat or gave up yardage. Considering how hard it was for WKU to get anything going offensively in this game, not being able to start off a drive with any momentum helped seal the Toppers fate.

Let It Flow Another lackluster outing for the WKU offense. It took the Tops nearly 6 quarters, dating back to last week, to get anything going. Still, from the mid-second quarter until halfway through the third, WKU looked like it was finding its groove. Tyrell Pigrome didn't have to just run to get yards to move down the field. He was the most accurate we've seen him in this short season. Three wide receivers (Tinsley, Smith and Burt) were the beneficiaries of a seemingly more confident and prepared Piggy T. Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end. As quickly as it seems WKU got it's act together, they regressed to their previous self. This is a red flag since WKU has had no running game the past two weeks (WKU didn't even break 100 yards against the Flames) and their passing game has hit a wall. Dropped passes, short passes, missed routes and general offensive breakdowns can't keep happening if this team hopes to put their name in the win column.

Big Play Giveaway While WKU couldn't find a way to consistently gain yards, the Flames took advantage of every hole given to them. Hugh Freeze's team outpaced WKU on the ground by more than 250 yards and WKU really couldn't do anything about it. The defensive line very rarely put pressure on Liberty quarterback, Malik Willis, who gained 168 yards rushing himself and allow the Flames to push the ball down the field easily. Juwan Jones and DeAngelo Malone were much less involved this week in big stops than we've seen them in a while, which is always a concern. This is the second straight week that WKU would give up big plays that gobble up huge amounts of yardage at the most inopportune moments. This veteran defense kept WKU in several games last year, but seems to have regressed without a lot of explanation as to why. The lack of focus is showing and it doesn't seem to be getting any better.

Don't Rush Speaking of the running game, Gaej Walker has been uncomfortably silent so far. He sorely needs to carry the load for WKU on the ground. He so far he has come up short as he only managed 34 yards on 11 touches against a tough Flames defense. Piggy T conjured up an additional 62 yards but most of that was out of necessity when the pocket would collapse or he had no open passing options. WKU has become known for generally having a strong prowess on the ground which opens up their air assault. It's time to get back to that or face the likelihood that points may be hard to come by this season