Former Western Kentucky center Chris Marcus, who played for the Hilltoppers from 1999-2003, passed away Thursday evening, the program confirmed Saturday morning. He was 40 years old.

We are saddened to share the loss of Hilltopper great and All-Century Team member Chris Marcus, who passed away Thursday evening at the age of 40 in his hometown of Charlotte. 📝 | https://t.co/TovQgzyNwQ pic.twitter.com/fWNlVTdJdx

Named to WKU's All-Century Team - made up of the 15 finest players in program history - last year, Marcus earned Associated Press All-American Honorable Mention honors in both 2001 and 2002 and was named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year in 2001.

Additionally, Marcus was named the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year in both 2000 and 2001, as well as the SBC Newcomer of the Year in 2000. Marcus led the nation in rebounding for the 2001 season with 12.1 rebounds per game and was the Sun Belt Conference Tournament Most Valuable Player.

A 7-foot-1, 300-pounder, Marcus was born in Chicago and grew up in Charlotte, N.C. He scored 1,113 career points and grabbed 795 career rebounds while playing in three NCAA Tournaments with the Hilltoppers.

Marcus ranks first in WKU history in blocks in a season (97 in 2000-01), second in career blocks (214), fifth in career double-doubles (38) and sixth in career field-goal percentage (55.8%).

Per the program, information on Marcus' funeral arrangements is not yet available.