Former WKU QB Mike White to get first NFL start Sunday with Jets

Former Western Kentucky quarterback Mike White will get his first NFL start with the New York Jets on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, Jets’ head coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday.

White, who played two seasons with the Hilltoppers in 2016 and 2017, threw for 8,450 yards and 63 touchdowns with 15 interceptions in 27 career games. After playing two years at South Florida, White transferred to WKU and sat out the 2015 season before taking over as the team’s starter in 2016.

Replacing former WKU great Brandon Doughty – who led WKU to unprecedented heights as the quarterback – for the 2016 campaign, White stepped up to the challenge in a big way, throwing for 4,363 yards and 37 TDs with seven interceptions to lead the Hilltoppers to an 11-3 season that included a Conference USA championship and Boca Raton Bowl win.