 Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Football – Former WKU QB Mike White To Start In NFL Sunday
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-27 13:13:39 -0500') }} football Edit

Former WKU QB Mike White to get first NFL start Sunday with Jets

Former WKU quarterback Mike White will start for the Jets on Sunday.
Former WKU quarterback Mike White will start for the Jets on Sunday. (NewYorkJets.com)
Tyler Mansfield • InsideHilltopperSports
Managing Editor
@TMansfieldMedia
Tyler Mansfield is the Western Kentucky managing editor and primary beat reporter for InsideHilltopperSports.com.

Former Western Kentucky quarterback Mike White will get his first NFL start with the New York Jets on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, Jets’ head coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday.

White, who played two seasons with the Hilltoppers in 2016 and 2017, threw for 8,450 yards and 63 touchdowns with 15 interceptions in 27 career games. After playing two years at South Florida, White transferred to WKU and sat out the 2015 season before taking over as the team’s starter in 2016.

Replacing former WKU great Brandon Doughty – who led WKU to unprecedented heights as the quarterback – for the 2016 campaign, White stepped up to the challenge in a big way, throwing for 4,363 yards and 37 TDs with seven interceptions to lead the Hilltoppers to an 11-3 season that included a Conference USA championship and Boca Raton Bowl win.

Are you looking to buy a house that you can call “home”? Are you wanting to sell and wonder how much your home is worth? Let Ken Waddell with RE/MAX Real Estate Executives help you through the process and make your home buying or selling experience go smoothly! Call or text Ken TODAY at (270) 779-5379.
Are you looking to buy a house that you can call “home”? Are you wanting to sell and wonder how much your home is worth? Let Ken Waddell with RE/MAX Real Estate Executives help you through the process and make your home buying or selling experience go smoothly! Call or text Ken TODAY at (270) 779-5379.

White followed his breakout 2016 season with another strong showing in 2017, finishing the year with 4,177 yards and 26 TDs with eight interceptions as the Hilltoppers went 6-7 in then-head coach Mike Sanford’s first season at the helm of the program.

Following his career in Bowling Green, White was selected 171st overall by the Dallas Cowboys in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He was mostly a part of the practice squad and also served as the team’s No. 3 quarterback before being cut in August 2019. He was signed by the Jets in September 2019 as a practice squad player.

BG Cornhole is a custom cornhole board design company in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Owned by Zach and Alyssa Simpson, BG Cornhole creates and designs top-notch cornhole boards. If you're needing a custom set of boards, call BG Cornhole today at (270) 904-7677!
BG Cornhole is a custom cornhole board design company in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Owned by Zach and Alyssa Simpson, BG Cornhole creates and designs top-notch cornhole boards. If you're needing a custom set of boards, call BG Cornhole today at (270) 904-7677!

During the 2021 season, White has served as the Jets’ backup quarterback behind Zach Wilson. When Wilson suffered an injury last Sunday against the New England Patriots, White entered the game in the second quarter and completed 20 of 32 passes for 202 yards, a TD and two picks.

White, a 26-year-old Pembroke Pines, Fla. native, has a 2021 season contract worth $850,000. He and the Jets will kickoff against the Bengals at Noon on Sunday.

****

Talk about it on RED TOWEL TALK.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

Follow us on Twitter: @WKU_Rivals, @SeanW_Rivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @TheCaseyWarner, @HanaLei91, @DBo83.

Like us on FACEBOOK.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}