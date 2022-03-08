Former WKU TE Jack Doyle retires after nine seasons in NFL

Former Western Kentucky Hilltopper and Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle announced his retirement from professional football on Monday afternoon. The 6-foot-6, 262-pound tight end played nine season with the Indianapolis Colts (2013-2022) and was a two-time Pro Bowl selection as well. The legendary tight end began his collegiate career at Western Kentucky as a freshman during the 2009 season and ended up playing until after his senior campaign in 2012. In his freshman season, Doyle recorded 37 receptions for 365 yards and one touchdown. As a sophomore, Doyle recorded 20 receptions for 224 yards and two touchdowns. In his junior campaign, Doyle had 52 receptions for 614 yards and no scores. In his last season, he grabbed 53 receptions for 566 yards and five touchdowns.

Western Kentucky Career Stats Rec Yards Avg TD 162 1769 10.9 8

Doyle initially kickstarted his NFL career by signing with the Tennessee Titans but due to final summer cuts, he was sent to Indianapolis, where he became a big piece for the Colts' offense over the course of his career. In his first season, Doyle recorded five receptions for 19 yards and no touchdowns. In his second season, he grabbed 18 receptions for 118 yards and two touchdowns. In 2015, Doyle had 12 receptions for 72 yards and one touchdown. The next season, Doyle finished with 59 receptions for 584 yards and five touchdowns. In 2017, he had 80 receptions for 690 yards and four touchdowns. In 2018, he had 26 receptions for 245 yards and two touchdowns. In 2019, he finished the season with 43 receptions for 448 yards and four touchdowns. He had 23 receptions for 251 yards and three touchdowns in 2020. In his final season in the NFL, Doyle recorded 29 receptions for 302 yards and three touchdowns.

Indianapolis Colts Career Stats Rec Yds Avg TD 295 2729 9.3 24