 Four-star guard Harmon signs with WKU
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-11 14:19:56 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Four-star guard Harmon signs with WKU

Tyler Mansfield • InsideHilltopperSports
Managing Editor + Beat Reporter
@ByMansfield
Tyler Mansfield is the Western Kentucky beat reporter and managing editor for InsideHilltopperSports.com. He covers the ins and outs of the football and men's basketball programs on a daily basis.

Zion Harmon is officially going to be a Hilltopper.

A Class of 2021 four-star point guard out of Marshall County High School in Benton, Ky., Harmon put pen to paper on Wednesday and officially signed his National Letter of Intent to play for Coach Rick Stansbury and Western Kentucky.

Harmon, a 5-foot-9, 170-pound prospect, committed to WKU back in March — choosing the Hilltoppers over Kansas, Maryland, Murray State and Seton Hall. He averaged 25.4 points per game and shot 44.3% from the field as a junior at Marshall County, leading his Marshals team to 23 wins and a runner-up finish in the Kentucky High School Athletic Association's First Region.

Harmon was WKU's first pledge as part of the 2021 class. Elijah Hughey — a 6-foot-5 shooting guard out of Lancaster, Texas — also signed his NLI with the Hilltoppers on Wednesday.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}