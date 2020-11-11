A Class of 2021 four-star point guard out of Marshall County High School in Benton, Ky., Harmon put pen to paper on Wednesday and officially signed his National Letter of Intent to play for Coach Rick Stansbury and Western Kentucky.

@marshallcohoops 2021 PG @zion_harmon signs his letter of intent with WKU! Mike Harmon released this statement to KPR about his son “A lot of hard work and sacrifice went into this, Congrats Zion from Dad. This will lead to an NCAA Bid & National Championship for WKU” pic.twitter.com/U8DdswbtO6

This the only time you catch me with a hat. Lol no Capp . But yeah it’s official Hilltoppers through and through 4L ❤️🤍🖤 #signed pic.twitter.com/HLAD3tysn7

Harmon, a 5-foot-9, 170-pound prospect, committed to WKU back in March — choosing the Hilltoppers over Kansas, Maryland, Murray State and Seton Hall. He averaged 25.4 points per game and shot 44.3% from the field as a junior at Marshall County, leading his Marshals team to 23 wins and a runner-up finish in the Kentucky High School Athletic Association's First Region.

Harmon was WKU's first pledge as part of the 2021 class. Elijah Hughey — a 6-foot-5 shooting guard out of Lancaster, Texas — also signed his NLI with the Hilltoppers on Wednesday.