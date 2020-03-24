News More News
Four-star guard Zion Harmon announces commitment to WKU

Four-star point guard Zion Harmon announced his commitment to play for Coach Rick Stansbury and Western Kentucky on Tuesday afternoon.

Harmon, a current Class of 2021 standout at Marshall County High School in Benton, Ky., chose WKU over four other final schools in Kansas, Maryland, Murray State and Seton Hall.

There had been ongoing discussion regarding whether or not Harmon would reclassify from the 2021 class to 2020, but a source told Inside Hilltopper Sports on Tuesday that the prospect would remain in the class he's in.

Harmon averaged 25.4 points per game and shot 44.3% from the field this past season as a junior at Marshall County, leading his Marshals team to 23 wins and a runner-up finish in the Kentucky High School Athletic Association's First Region.

Harmon took an official visit to WKU back in October. He becomes the first 2021 pledge for the Toppers.

