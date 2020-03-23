News More News
basketball

Four-star guard Zion Harmon to announce commitment Tuesday

Tyler Mansfield • InsideHilltopperSports
Managing Editor + Beat Reporter
@ByMansfield
Tyler Mansfield is the Western Kentucky beat reporter and managing editor for InsideHilltopperSports.com. He covers the ins and outs of the football and men's basketball programs on a daily basis.

Four-star point guard Zion Harmon -- who has been heavily recruited by Coach Rick Stansbury and Western Kentucky -- is set to announce his college commitment Tuesday.

Harmon, a current Class of 2021 standout at Marshall County High School in Benton, Ky., will choose between his final six schools -- Kansas, Louisville, Maryland, Murray State, Seton Hall and Western Kentucky -- at 1:08 p.m. CT.

There has been ongoing discussion regarding whether or not Harmon would reclassify from 2021 to 2020, but the prospect hasn't yet announced his decision on the matter.

Harmon averaged 25.4 points per game and shot 44.3% from the field this past season at Marshall County, leading his Marshals team to 23 wins and a runner-up finish in the Kentucky High School Athletic Association's First Region.

Harmon took an official visit to WKU back in October.

