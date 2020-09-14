InsideHilltopperSports - GAME WEEK PRESS CONFERENCE: Toppers host Liberty in home opener Saturday

WKU head coach Tyson Helton met with the media via a Zoom conference call Monday to preview his team's Game 2 matchup against the Flames.

After dropping its season opener 35-21 to Louisville last Saturday , the Hilltoppers will look to bounce back this week -- hosting Liberty at 11 a.m. Saturday at Houchens-Smith Stadium in their home opener.

"Really excited to be back at our home stadium. We've got a really good Liberty team coming in here."

NOTES:

- Helton on WKU playing its first home game of the season: "Really excited to be back at our home stadium. We've got a really good Liberty team coming in here. Coach (Hugh) Freeze always does a great job."

- Helton said that WKU gave up some big plays defensively against Louisville. Offensively, he said they could never find a rhythm and that the passing game has to be better this week.

- Helton on quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome: "Piggy's doing a really good job. He's picked up the offense. He was calm in the game (at Louisville) and was very tough. We've got to find a rhythm and help him out. I was very comfortable with him out there."

- Liberty announced that Malik Willis -- who was originally a backup at Auburn -- would be the team's starting QB at WKU. Helton said he's familiar with Willis and that he fits Hugh Freeze's system well. Helton noted that it would be a challenge for the Toppers' defense.

- Helton said that he felt comfortable during the Louisville game in terms of the atmosphere. He noted that he expects the same kind of environment at WKU.



