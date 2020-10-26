The Hilltoppers (2-4 overall) will face a Cougars team that is 6-0 overall and defeated Texas State 52-14 last Saturday. BYU is averaging 45 points and 547.3 yards per game, while only allowing 14 points and 284.5 yards.

After recording a narrow 13-10 win over FCS program Chattanooga this past weekend, Western Kentucky's competition level significantly improves this week as it travels to Provo, Utah for a Saturday night matchup with undefeated and No. 11 ranked BYU on ESPN.

NOTES:

- Helton said that WKU is excited to have the opportunity to play a nationally ranked team on national television this week. "I know our guys will be excited about that," he said. "We're definitely looking forward to going out there."

- Helton announced that the Hilltoppers are "pretty banged up" right now, especially offensively. Wide receiver Dalvin Smith is out for the year with a broken leg suffered Saturday vs. Chattanooga.

- Helton said that quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome is in better shape than Kevaris Thomas right now health-wise and that Piggy will most likely get most of the reps at BYU. No starter has been named, though.

- Helton on BYU: "They're an excellent football team. In every position, they're outstanding. Their quarterback is outstanding. It's a huge challenge for our football team."

- Helton said that WKU will fly out to Utah on Friday and hangout at the team's hotel on Saturday leading up to the late kickoff. He said they'll get back to Bowling Green early Sunday morning and then have to start preparing for a road game at Florida Atlantic.